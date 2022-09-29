Join us
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with cricketing legend David ‘Syd’ Lawrence, the first Black president of a county club who’s had bananas thrown at him on the field

Fast bowls, nightclubs and bodybuilding – Syd Lawrence is an outspoken local sporting icon who’s been around the block in Bristol.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Aphra Evans Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Aphra Evans, Neil Maggs and Adam Cantwell-Corn

From striking fear into the hearts of opponents with fearsome fast bowls to a gruesome career ending injury forcing retirement at 29, David ‘Syd’ Lawrence is a cricketing icon in Bristol and beyond. But it wasn’t all plain sailing in a sport known for its elitism for a self-described ‘tear-away kid’ of Black Caribbean heritage. Listen in with Neil and Syd as they discuss the trials and tribulations of making it in the game, a move into nightclubs and now his first year as the first Black president of a County Cricket Club at Gloucestershire. 

