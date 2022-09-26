Join us
Listen: Old Market (REMIXED) by Tom Marshman

Your Bristol Life is a new series of five podcasts shining a light on underrepresented aspects of Bristol’s history. This BCfm series was made with the Bristol Cable, Bristol History Podcast and In The Dark.

Feature illustration: Jon Trace

Your Bristol Life
Tom Brothwell Marcus Smith
Tom Brothwell and Marcus Smith

Old Market (REMIXED), written and performed by Tom Marshman and recorded and edited by Bernie Hodges, uncovers the hidden histories of communities in Old Market, shining a light on the area from the 1990s to the present day. Tom finds memories of a lawless place, the proclaimed gay village, and the home of gentrification; an area that has undergone radical change since its day as Bristol’s ‘golden mile’.

Woven together from the stories of people who experienced it first hand, this audio piece celebrates the raucous, riotous, tragic and the artisan. The show includes stories from 25A, Old Market Assembly, Bristol Bear Bar, Old Market Assembly, Fi Real, Rudies, Trinity, Jokoto Tailoring and Electric Ladyland.

The piece also premiered as a live theatre show in November 2021, and will be performed again in a 5-night run at The Wardrobe Theatre in November 2022.

Read more on: culture, lgbt+

