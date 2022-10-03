Join us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Food Famiglia by Steven Mitchell

Your Bristol Life is a new series of five podcasts shining a light on underrepresented aspects of Bristol’s history. This BCfm series was made with the Bristol Cable, Bristol History Podcast and In The Dark.

Feature illustration: Jon Trace

Your Bristol Life
Tom Brothwell Marcus Smith
Tom Brothwell and Marcus Smith

Food brings diverse communities together. 

This piece is a brief “listen in” on the sounds of a unique Bristol restaurant group that values family and community. The Bianchi’s Group are an integral part of Bristol’s local food ecology and have a number of restaurants in the city. They respect authenticity and are diverse and innovative, offering Italian-inspired fusion tastes and experiences; they are part of what makes Bristol one of the most exciting places to eat.

This experimental audio piece acknowledges the multicultural migrant families that came to these shores and kindly introduced us to new and sensational foods, and includes interviews with CEO Dominic Bianchi Borel and head chef Joseph Harvey. 

Read more on: culture, food

