Join us
Membership

Search

Our journalism needs your support! Become a member
The Bristol Cable

Cable reporting inspires action on rogue landlord database

A win for transparency, as motion to address the city’s private renting crisis passes, with the Cable acknowledged as a key contributor to the process.

A copy of the Bristol Cable on a yellow background with a front cover about rent controls. A blue silhouette holds a placard that reads "no rent increase".
In Disrepair: Bristol's broken renting system
Eliz Mizon Matty Edwards
Eliz Mizon and Matty Edwards

Bristol councillors have today passed a joint Labour-Green motion aimed at levelling the playing field in the private rented sector. 

As well as resolving to ask the government for new powers to introduce rent controls, which is likely to be the recommendation of the city’s Living Rent Commission, the council has now formally committed to a raft of other measures to tackle the “increased power imbalance between tenants and landlords”.

We’re pleased to be able to say that the Cable has played a role in this process. One of the motion’s recommendations is to introduce a public database of enforcement notices given to landlords who break the rules, if the government doesn’t bring in a national landlord register. 

It was a year ago that we reported on London’s Rogue Landlord and Agent Checker and asked if it could make a difference in Bristol’s rental market. A database would mean greater transparency when landlords have been prosecuted for breaking the law, allowing tenants to see if their current or prospective landlord has been up to no good.

Read more

Would a database that names and shames rogue landlords help protect renters?

Green councillor Tom Hathway, who brought the motion with council housing chief Tom Renhard, acknowledged our reporting had inspired thought around whether London’s landlord checker could work in Bristol. 

“The Cable highlighted the success of a rogue landlord database in London, and actions in the motion now include reviewing enforcement policy and maintaining a public database of enforcement against rogue landlords in Bristol if the government’s proposed landlord portal doesn’t materialise.”

Also included in the motion were proposals aimed at addressing a number of high-profile issues facing renters, such as affordability, living conditions and law-breaking by landlords. Examples are a data-driven ‘living rent index’ that would show what affordable pricing for rentals should look like, a crackdown on criminal letting agents who do not observe the agency fees ban, and efforts to end the phenomenon of ‘bidding wars’ on rental properties.

The motion is a significant step in the right direction for addressing Bristol’s housing crisis, a long-standing problem which has grown sharply during the pandemic and the cost of living crisis. 

Read more

Bristol councillors set to back rent controls and local database of rogue landlords

The Cable has been reporting on the city’s housing crisis since our first edition, and in 2022 it was our second most reported topic. You can find all our reporting on housing here.

The Cable is able to make this kind of impact for Bristolians, by dedicating time to local investigative journalism and exploring solutions to our biggest issues, because of the support of our members.

We are different: a small team of local journalists committed to public interest news and community building, with a business model that doesn’t rely on clickbait, pop ups, or selling your private data.

The Cable creates journalism worth supporting. Become a member today.

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and led by 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol. Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

As a democratic members co-op, democracy is built into everything we do. We’re 100% owned by thousands of Bristol members.

If we can triple our membership, this funding from the people of Bristol would make the Cable completely sustainable.

Join the Cable today

Read more on: bristol city council, housing, impact

We’re facing an uncertain future. Your support will help us keep going

Join us

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Reports

Image of Filwood's Northern Slopes, one of Bristol's prized green spaces (image: Charlie Watts)

Thousands of Bristolians petition the council to stop building on city’s green spaces

Thousands of Bristol residents have signed a petition calling on the council to stop granting permission for new buildings on the city’s green spaces. Councillors...

Alex Seabrook
Alex Seabrook (Local Democracy Reporter)

Reports

Emergency insulation kits and advice to help Bristol households through the winter months

As people on low incomes struggle with the energy crisis, Bristol Energy Network will support hundreds of households with insulation materials and training. But with thousands struggling, much broader action is needed.

Adam Corner
Adam Corner

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked on welcoming refugees amid the culture wars, with Fuad Mahamed, Ashley Community Housing CEO

The man who founded Ashley Community Housing discusses navigating the fraught political landscape of immigration.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Building safety in Bristol

Flammable polystyrene cladding used on Bristol towers: was the writing on the wall?

After two fires at tower blocks fitted with expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation, Bristol City Council is stripping the flammable material from all its high-rises. But experts say it should never have been allowed in the first place.

Ella Jessel
Ella Jessel

Edition 31

Image of Maria Perrett and Alex Bugden of Lockleaze Neighbourhood Trust, which developed the concept of a local lettings policy with residents (credit: Alex Turner)

Local housing for local people in Lockleaze: can it work?

Hundreds of new homes are coming to Lockleaze, but some of the developments have not been popular. Can a change in the rules on who gets new social housing in the area bring benefits for locals?

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

Reports

Bristol council was warned of polystyrene cladding dangers long before tower block blaze, so why didn’t it act sooner?

The Cable quizzes Bristol City Council's housing chief on the ‘urgent’ rollout of new high-rise fire safety measures, how much it’s all going to cost, and why the authority didn’t act faster.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning