Join us
Membership

Search

Our journalism needs your support! Become a member
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Bristol City’s James Edwards on football, community and politics

Neil chats to James, who helps lead Bristol City’s charity arm the Robins Foundation, about the role of football in the community and the furore over Gary Lineker’s criticisms of government asylum policy.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

While Bristol City target a top-half Championship finish this season, James Edwards is working off the field to promote opportunities for the community in and around the football club via its charity arm, the Robins Foundation.

But amid the furore over Gary Lineker’s criticism of the government’s asylum policy, what exactly is the role of football in community and political life? Listen in with Neil and James as they discuss how the beautiful game can have an impact beyond the agony and ecstasy of Ashton Gate.

Read more

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Paul Simmons, armed robber turned TikTok addiction mentor

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with the doctor prescribing ketamine to assist therapy

Read more on: football, sport

We’re facing an uncertain future. Your support will help us keep going

Join us

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with captain of Bristol City Women’s Aimee Palmer

The women's Euros are heating up with higher attendances and broadcast figures than ever before. Bristol City's Aimee Palmer talks about growing interest in the women's game and the challenges along the way.

Aphra Evans Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Aphra Evans, Neil Maggs and Adam Cantwell-Corn

Voices

A view from the stands on Bristol Rover’s new CEO, and the clubs prospects

With the appointment of Tom Gorringe as CEO of Bristol Rovers, Tom Metcalfe from GasCast gives his view on what fans would like to see on and off the pitch.

Tom Metcalfe
Tom Metcalfe

Solutions in Bristol

Why Bristol Rovers have joined the campaign for football reform

English football is dominated by big clubs and billionaire owners. But calls for a fairer football pyramid are more prominent than ever.

Tom Metcalfe
Tom Metcalfe

Reports

Gasheads clash over club’s handling of Joey Barton assault charge 

Bristol Rovers go into pre-season friendly without Joey Barton, as club bosses try to dampen divisions over their handling of the controversial manager who has been charged with assaulting his wife.

Tom Metcalfe
Tom Metcalfe

Podcast

Rayan Wilson

Listen: Bristol Unpacked on kneeling at the Euros, and nurturing diverse football talent with leading local sports coach Rayan Wilson

Season 4 of Bristol Unpacked kicks off with a conversation with local sport coach Rayan Wilson, who has been involved in training amateur and elite athletes.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Video

Watch: Could Covid Kill Bristol Rovers?

Jack Newcombe, Jon Riley and Ben Akers
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning