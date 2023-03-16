While Bristol City target a top-half Championship finish this season, James Edwards is working off the field to promote opportunities for the community in and around the football club via its charity arm, the Robins Foundation.
But amid the furore over Gary Lineker’s criticism of the government’s asylum policy, what exactly is the role of football in community and political life? Listen in with Neil and James as they discuss how the beautiful game can have an impact beyond the agony and ecstasy of Ashton Gate.
