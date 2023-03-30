Nicola Beech has got a big portfolio at City Hall – strategic planning, resilience and floods, plus representing the St George Central ward.
So how does she juggle all that complexity with the pressures and controversies of political life? In this episode, Neil and Nicola dig into the question of what it means to try to lead a city – and why it sometimes seems like developers are giving the council the runaround.
Comments
