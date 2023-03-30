Join us
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Labour’s Nicola Beech on whether developers or the public are getting the best deal out of our city

Why does it sometimes feel like developers are giving the council the runaround? Neil chats to councillor Nicola Beech about the crucial but complex world of city planning.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Nicola Beech has got a big portfolio at City Hall – strategic planning, resilience and floods, plus representing the St George Central ward.

So how does she juggle all that complexity with the pressures and controversies of political life? In this episode, Neil and Nicola dig into the question of what it means to try to lead a city – and why it sometimes seems like developers are giving the council the runaround.

Read more

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Bristol City’s James Edwards on football, community and politics

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with new Green leader Emma Edwards on being the biggest political force in these parts

Read more on: bristol city council, housing and homelessness, planning applications

