PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for Grand Iftar meal on College Green for first time
Hundreds of people gathered for a Grand Iftar meal on College Green on Thursday to mark the end of fasting during Ramadan.
A similar event was held on St Marks Road in Easton, the usual venue for the event, last week. But this year a second gathering was organised to welcome more people from across the city.
The theme of this year’s event was celebrating Bristol’s role as a city of sanctuary that welcomes refugees and asylum seekers.
Photographer Julian Preece went along to capture the celebration.