PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for Grand Iftar meal on College Green for first time To mark the end of Ramadan, the event usually held in St Marks Road in Easton, this year came to the centre to celebrate Bristol as a city of sanctuary.

Hundreds of people gathered for a Grand Iftar meal on College Green on Thursday to mark the end of fasting during Ramadan.

A similar event was held on St Marks Road in Easton, the usual venue for the event, last week. But this year a second gathering was organised to welcome more people from across the city.

The theme of this year’s event was celebrating Bristol’s role as a city of sanctuary that welcomes refugees and asylum seekers.

Photographer Julian Preece went along to capture the celebration.