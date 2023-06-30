Behind every politician is a fixer. After a stint as a councillor during the New Labour era, for many years Kelvin Blake has worked behind the scenes as a key figure in the city’s Labour party.
Blake, who also sits on the boards of a worked on key campaigns – including those of the mayor, Marvin Rees, and Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy – which have seen Labour secure the lion’s share of political power.
But what exactly goes on in the engine room of the local political machine? Where next for Labour as the Greens challenge the party’s establishment status? And how has a life-threatening motorbike accident almost two decades ago – which left him unable to walk – shaped his worldview?
Join Neil for a fascinating peek behind the curtain of power in our city.
