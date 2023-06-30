Join us
Membership

Search

Our journalism needs your support! Become a member
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked, with local political fixer Kelvin Blake taking a peek inside the city’s Labour party machine

Former councillor, now Labour campaign manager Kelvin Blake offers an inside perspective on the workings of power in our city.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Behind every politician is a fixer. After a stint as a councillor during the New Labour era, for many years Kelvin Blake has worked behind the scenes as a key figure in the city’s Labour party.

Blake, who also sits on the boards of a worked on key campaigns – including those of the mayor, Marvin Rees, and Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy – which have seen Labour secure the lion’s share of political power.

But what exactly goes on in the engine room of the local political machine? Where next for Labour as the Greens challenge the party’s establishment status? And how has a life-threatening motorbike accident almost two decades ago – which left him unable to walk – shaped his worldview?

Join Neil for a fascinating peek behind the curtain of power in our city.

Read more on: bristol city council, politics

We’re facing an uncertain future. Your support will help us keep going

Join us

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with new Green leader Emma Edwards on being the biggest political force in these parts

The Greens are now the council's biggest party, but given their limited experience of being in power, how will they work with others under the new committee system, including their antagonists on the Labour benches?

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Podcast

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Bristol 24/7 editor and Hotwells election hopeful Martin Booth

We sat down with the journalist to discuss his plan to run as an independent candidate in February's Hotwells and Harbourside council by-election, before he pulled out of the race.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Labour MP Kerry McCarthy on climate change, immigration and getting along with Tories

After months of chaos in Westminster, the longstanding Labour MP for Bristol East talks Keir Starmer, climate change, immigration and taxation.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Bristol Mayoral Referendum

Work underway to build new committee system after referendum vote to scrap mayor

A group of councillors from different parties is being set up to design the new system coming into force in 2024.

Adam Postans (Local Democracy Reporter)

Bristol Mayoral Referendum

Bristol votes to scrap its mayor in move to give councillors more power

Just 10 years after voting to bring in a directly elected mayor, the role will now be scrapped and replaced with a committee system.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Bristol Mayoral Referendum

Bristol’s mayoral referendum explained in one minute

With ballot boxes appearing in the post but precious little information as to why, here's a brief guide to what's happening in May.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning