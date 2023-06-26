Join us
Listen: L’Chaim, My Lovers

As part of this series of podcasts about underrepresented parts of Bristol’s history, local artist and writer Tom Chachewitz presents a brief history of Jewish life in the city.

Feature illustration: Jon Trace

Your Bristol Life
Tom Chachewitz

Local artist and writer Tom Chachewitz presents a brief history of Jewish life in Bristol, as well as reflections from Jewish people living in Bristol today on their connections to an ancient culture that has been part of the city’s diverse society for nearly 1000 years. Join Tom as he visits the site of Bristol’s medieval Jewish neighbourhood, its synagogues and its Jewish graveyards and learn more about an often overlooked part of Bristol’s past and present.

Your Bristol Life is a new series of podcasts shining a light on underrepresented aspects of Bristol’s history. This BCfm series was made with the Bristol Cable, Bristol History Podcast and In The Dark.

Credits:

Researched, presented and produced by Tom Chachewitz

Sounds and Music by Ninotchka, Motion Array, Eye For Music, Mayer Malik and Burgh Records

Contributions from Nik Jovčić-Sas, Mahallah Honey, David Burke and Sade & Sid

Additional research from Rife Magazine, Bristol Archives and Jewish Geneaology

Special thanks to Chevra Kaddisha, Park Row Synagogue and Bristol & West Progressive Jewish Congregation, Bristol Community FM and Marcus Smith.

Dedicated to Louis and Golda Chachewitz.

