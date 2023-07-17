Join us
Listen: A Bristol boy’s disabled life by Richard Prior

As part of this series of podcasts about under-represented parts of Bristol’s history, this is Richard’s story of living with hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy, a condition that causes degenerative muscle weakness.

Feature illustration: Jon Trace

Your Bristol Life
Richard Prior

Local lad Richard Prior is blessed with a wonderful family and two beautiful daughters who bring love and laughter to him every day. But he also suffers from hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy – a condition that causes degenerative muscle weakness, restricting movement and causing constant pain.

This episode examines how the family cope with the condition, as they suffer also due to the genetic nature of the condition. We hear about growing up with a visible disability and how it can impact on school life and more. Richard’s parents share how they felt trying to support him over the years and how they had to make difficult decisions.

Richard is a very proud Bristolian, but how accessible is the city for a disabled person?

A life full of ups and downs. This is Richard’s story.

Read more on: disability

Reports

‘Life-saving’ council service for adults with learning disabilities facing cut

A Bristol woman says Concord Lodge saved her sister's life at a time when adults with learning disabilities are being locked up in psychiatric hospitals due to a lack of alternative.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Reports

Illustration showing disabled people being excluded from Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) (image: Sophia Checkley)

The cost of clean air: how Bristol’s CAZ has left disabled people feeling forgotten

Disabled people can be badly affected by air pollution, and many support the aims of Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ). But there are questions as to whether the council has done enough to consider the knock-on effects on their lives.

James Ward
James Ward

Reports

An illustration of a taxi, avoiding a partially sighted person with a guide dog

Blind people facing ‘ongoing’ discrimination by taxi services, local organisations say

Blind and partially sighted people say they and their guide dogs are still being refused taxi services in Bristol, despite recent law changes meant to strengthen their rights.

Rowenna Hoskin

Reports

Calls for urgent independent inquiry into Bristol council surveillance of SEND parents

Documents leaked last week revealed council staff had been collating and sharing social media posts and personal wedding photos of parents of children with special needs.

Alex Seabrook
Alex Seabrook (Local Democracy Reporter)

Reports

Council scraps funding support for special needs charity amid surveillance row

The council is expected to face questions this week over the surveillance operation of parents with disabled children, but it denies that the removal of funding support for a charity involved in the row is related.

Alex Seabrook
Alex Seabrook (Local Democracy Reporter)

Reports

Autistic woman wins damages after police put ‘false and misleading’ information on her record

In the latest in a series of payouts from the force, Avon and Somerset Police were found to hold records incorrectly describing her as having 'split personality, violent when not medicated'.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards
