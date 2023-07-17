Feature illustration: Jon Trace

Local lad Richard Prior is blessed with a wonderful family and two beautiful daughters who bring love and laughter to him every day. But he also suffers from hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy – a condition that causes degenerative muscle weakness, restricting movement and causing constant pain.

This episode examines how the family cope with the condition, as they suffer also due to the genetic nature of the condition. We hear about growing up with a visible disability and how it can impact on school life and more. Richard’s parents share how they felt trying to support him over the years and how they had to make difficult decisions.

Richard is a very proud Bristolian, but how accessible is the city for a disabled person?

A life full of ups and downs. This is Richard’s story.