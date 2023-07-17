Local lad Richard Prior is blessed with a wonderful family and two beautiful daughters who bring love and laughter to him every day. But he also suffers from hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy – a condition that causes degenerative muscle weakness, restricting movement and causing constant pain.
This episode examines how the family cope with the condition, as they suffer also due to the genetic nature of the condition. We hear about growing up with a visible disability and how it can impact on school life and more. Richard’s parents share how they felt trying to support him over the years and how they had to make difficult decisions.
Richard is a very proud Bristolian, but how accessible is the city for a disabled person?
A life full of ups and downs. This is Richard’s story.
Comments
Related content
‘Life-saving’ council service for adults with learning disabilities facing cut
A Bristol woman says Concord Lodge saved her sister's life at a time when adults with learning disabilities are being locked up in psychiatric hospitals due to a lack of alternative.
The cost of clean air: how Bristol’s CAZ has left disabled people feeling forgotten
Disabled people can be badly affected by air pollution, and many support the aims of Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ). But there are questions as to whether the council has done enough to consider the knock-on effects on their lives.
Blind people facing ‘ongoing’ discrimination by taxi services, local organisations say
Blind and partially sighted people say they and their guide dogs are still being refused taxi services in Bristol, despite recent law changes meant to strengthen their rights.
Calls for urgent independent inquiry into Bristol council surveillance of SEND parents
Documents leaked last week revealed council staff had been collating and sharing social media posts and personal wedding photos of parents of children with special needs.
Council scraps funding support for special needs charity amid surveillance row
The council is expected to face questions this week over the surveillance operation of parents with disabled children, but it denies that the removal of funding support for a charity involved in the row is related.
Autistic woman wins damages after police put ‘false and misleading’ information on her record
In the latest in a series of payouts from the force, Avon and Somerset Police were found to hold records incorrectly describing her as having 'split personality, violent when not medicated'.