Join us
Membership

Search

Our journalism needs your support! Become a member
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked, with activist Jasmine York on being jailed after the Kill the Bill riots

Jasmine York, who was jailed for arson after the 2021 Kill the Bill riots, discusses those days that rocked the city, and abolishing prisons.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn
Neil Maggs, George Colwey and Adam Cantwell-Corn

‘Fuck the police!’, ‘Sluts against cops’ and ‘We will burn your fucking cars’. These are some of the things Jasmine York said or graffitied during the Kill the Bill riots in March 2021, the biggest incidence of unrest in mainland Britain in a decade. 

Jasmine was jailed in the aftermath for arson. As an activist and now ex-prisoner, what’s her take on what went down? Regrets? Didn’t it play into the government’s hands? And what is the big idea behind the abolition of prisons? 

Neil and Jasmine get into the events and significance of several days that rocked the city – and what it meant for someone at the centre of it.

Read more on: crime, protests

We’re facing an uncertain future. Your support will help us keep going

Join us

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Police and Crime bill

Mother of jailed Kill the Bill protester: ‘We never thought she’d get this long’ 

The mother of a woman recently sentenced to five and a half years after being found guilty of riot speaks out.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

Police and Crime bill

Two women jailed after Kill the Bill violence

Jasmine York has been sentenced to 9 months for arson, after being found not guilt of riot, and Mariella Gedge-Roberts to 5.5 years for riot.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

Police and Crime bill

Kill the Bill protester cleared of riot, found guilty of arson

Jasmine York will be sentenced on 14 March, but has been released on unconditional bail until then.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

Police and Crime bill

Jury convicts man of riot and arson after first Kill the Bill trial

Ryan Roberts will be sentenced after a psychiatric assessment, in around six weeks.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

Bristol's Kill the Bill protests

Police used ‘excessive force’ during Bristol Kill the Bill protests, as parliamentary inquiry finds ‘significant failings’

A new report into policing of Bristol’s Kill the Bill protests and the Clapham vigil for Sarah Everard has found that police used excessive force and failed to distinguish between violent and peaceful protesters.

Hannah Vickers
Hannah Vickers

Bristol and Beyond

Jews in Bristol protest Israel’s violence and oppression in Palestine

British Jews have gathered across the country to call for justice for Palestinians.

Adam Cantwell-Corn Aphra Evans
Adam Cantwell-Corn and Aphra Evans
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning