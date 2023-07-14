‘Fuck the police!’, ‘Sluts against cops’ and ‘We will burn your fucking cars’. These are some of the things Jasmine York said or graffitied during the Kill the Bill riots in March 2021, the biggest incidence of unrest in mainland Britain in a decade.
Jasmine was jailed in the aftermath for arson. As an activist and now ex-prisoner, what’s her take on what went down? Regrets? Didn’t it play into the government’s hands? And what is the big idea behind the abolition of prisons?
Neil and Jasmine get into the events and significance of several days that rocked the city – and what it meant for someone at the centre of it.
