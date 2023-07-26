Join us
Listen: The Sound Of Saffron by Charlie West

As part of this series of podcasts about under-represented parts of Bristol’s history, Charlie West investigates gender inequality in the music industry and what Saffron are doing to overturn it.

Feature illustration: Jon Trace

Your Bristol Life
Charlie West

Women, non-binary and trans people occupy less than 5% of the music tech industry and UK festival headline slots are still dominated by male acts.

In this episode, Charlie West, a Bristol-based musician and radio producer, discusses a number of recent reports that examine the scale of the gender discrepancy in the music tech and festival performance industries. We hear from other Bristol-based female and non-binary musicians and artists who discuss their experiences of working in the music industry and the felt impact of that discrepancy.

So what’s the solution? Saffron, an organisation set up in 2015 with the aim of advancing gender equality in the sector by creating safe spaces for learning, community and progression, is one local organisation, with a now international reach, that’s determined to break down the standard of male-dominated music tech and performance spaces.

We hear about the work and community that Saffron has been cultivating and Charlie talks with Sophia Ahmed, Saffron’s education manager, to learn more about the history and aims of the organisation. Artists who’ve been through Saffron’s artist development programme add their voices, discussing the impact that the organisation has had on their career, confidence and outlook as artists.

Read more on: culture, womens rights

Features

The menopause leaves some women struggling to work. But what can be done about it?

From depression to anxiety and chronic pain, it can be debilitating to go through the menopause. The Cable spoke to women about their experience and support at work.

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

Features

Do women really have equity in Bristol workplaces?

For International Women's Day, Steph Cullen interviews women about their experiences in the workplace, and asks: how equitable are Bristol's workplaces for women really?

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

Voices

Image of Laura Williams and her child (image: Laura Williams)

When it doesn’t pay to work: how universal free childcare would help us all

Women are being priced out of work. Making childcare truly affordable wouldn’t only benefit individual families, but society as a whole.

Laura Williams
Laura Williams

Reports

‘It’s not pro-life, it’s pro-misogyny’: Bristol marches on abortion rights

A protest on Saturday saw speakers bring to light the murky legal picture around abortion in the UK, just two weeks after the US Supreme Court effectively banned abortions for millions.

Aphra Evans
Aphra Evans

Sexual harassment

Research by University of Bristol Students’ Union reveals half of respondents have experienced sexual harassment

Survey findings released today put the thorny issue of consent back under the spotlight at the University of Bristol.

Filiz Gurer
Filiz Gurer

Sexual harassment

PHOTOESSAY: March against male violence

In light of recent events, protesters took to the streets last weekend to demand men are held accountable for violence against women.

Alice Poole
Alice Poole
