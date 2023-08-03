Content warning: This story contains references to rape, sexual violence and suicide

I met Katie* in a backroom of a hairdressers salon in May; she was getting her highlights done. It’s a cosy, albeit unusual place for an interview, but between work, raising her two young kids and the trial – this was a rare couple of hours she had to sit and talk.

The 22-year-old had just beaten the odds. Just 3% of rapes reported to the police made it to court, of which only 42% resulted in a guilty verdict, according to 2020 research from the Centre for Women’s Justice.

In 2019, Luke Thompson, 32, raped Katie in the back of his car after they’d met on a night out. Two years later, she reported it to the police in May 2021 – the same month Thompson had raped another girl in Swindon, Katie would later find out.

On 2 May, her case was heard in Bristol Crown Court. Thompson was charged with five counts of rape by two women.

Between slim chances of success and an often retraumatising judicial process nearly half of rape victims drop their claims. “There were so many times I thought, I’m not doing this anymore,” Katie tells me, due to the extensive delays in getting her case to court. “And what if he was found not guilty, and then I’d just have to walk the streets with him angry with me!”

“There were so many times I’ve thought – no I’m not doing this,” she says. “In the end, I just numbed myself to it all, you just keep going. The whole time I’d say to myself – at least I’ve tried to protect other women.”

But her gamble paid off. After a four day trial, a jury returned a unanimous verdict: guilty, on all five charges.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Katie tells me after the judge delivered the verdict. “It’s been such a long time. Maybe when I know the sentence, then I can be like, ‘ok, so I can not think about it for this many years.’”

On 22 June, Thompson was sentenced to a 16-years in prison, eight years for each offence, plus a further three years on licence.

The same year Katie reported to the police, a new approach to investigating and prosecuting sexual crimes – Operation Bluestone – was piloted by Avon and Somerset Police.

But two years on, are these changes being felt on the ground? In the first of a two-part investigation, the Cable has been trying to answer that very question, by following Katie’s trial and interviewing the police and Crown Prosecution Service. Here is her story.