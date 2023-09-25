Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds

So you’ve watched me rattle through all the reasons why you, a Bristol Cable reader, should back the work we’re doing, and I managed to include a lot!

However, that’s just a fraction of what we’ve achieved since we launched almost a decade ago.

If you’ve got another 60 seconds or so, take a look at our expanded list of what the Cable has achieved for Bristol and, if you haven’t yet supported our work and become a member (and owner!), consider this a sign…

It’s time to #BackTheCable.

The Cable’s impact since 2014

Our membership model means that Cable journalists can focus on digging into important stories that can be costly and risky, but which help make Bristol a better place.

Our journalism has improved local democracy, led to criminal charges, demystified council processes, been cited in parliament and used as a case study in research into the future of media.

2014

We launched the Cable with a crowdfunding campaign, bringing together 100 people from across the city to form a media co-op

2016

Our reporting contributed to human rights cases changing the way police use powerful surveillance tools

2017

We helped change Bristol City Council’s policies on secrecy rules over controversial housing developments

2018

Following our #BootOutBailiffs campaign, Bristol City Council changed its policies on the aggressive use of bailiffs for council tax debts

We challenged stereotypes and media bias with an in-depth series on issues facing Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities

2019

Our groundbreaking, five-year investigation into the ‘Ice Cream Slavery’ case was published, illuminating the slavery-like conditions and dilapidated housing inflicted by a local landlord and businessman. The case resulted in the area’s first Modern Day Slavery charges.

We were awarded the 2019 British Journalism Award for local journalism

We unmasked one of Britain’s most elusive crime bosses, who was behind a series of major crimes in Bristol and beyond

We called out dodgy campaigning by local candidates standing in the general election

2020

Our journalists kept going through the pandemic to bring readers up-to-date data on the spread of the virus, investigate conditions in care homes and hospitals, and support mutual aid efforts across the city

Shortlisted for the 2020 Orwell Foundation Prize

We built our own in-house membership platform, that we shared and continue to develop as an open-source tool for other membership media teams, and making us less reliant on Big Tech and protecting our members data

2021

2022

We helped the city debate the implications of the Colston statue being torn down and the protesters standing trial

We exposed a dodgy Bristol carpentry firm that kept changing their name to avoid detection, after which several customers received hundreds of pounds in refunds

We won the Independent Media Association award for Most Innovative Print Publication

We won the Independent Media Association award for Local Journalism

The Cable was cited as a case study in Dr. Marianne Colbran’s book ‘Crime and Investigative Reporting in the UK’ for breaking stereotypes in reporting on marginalised communities

We uncovered the existence of flammable cladding in the wake of a tower block fire in inner-city Bristol, and told the stories of those affected

2023

Phew! Here’s to the next decade – with your support, we can do it. The future of independent, hard-hitting media is in your hands. Please help spread the word.

Keep proper journalism alive. If you’re anti-corporations, anti-oligarchs, anti-bullshit, then it’s time to #BackTheCable.