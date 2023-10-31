Join us
Membership

Search

Keep proper journalism alive. It's time to Back the Cable
The Bristol Cable

Deal to reopen crucial St Paul’s dentists could be ‘sorted soon’, campaigners say

Hopeful messages emerge at community event hosted by campaigners, with dental care provider in detailed contract discussions with local health bosses that could see services return.

Photo credit: Alexander Turner

Reports
Alex Turner
Alex Turner

An inner-city Bristol dentist surgery that closed in the summer, depriving thousands of people of care, could reopen “soon”.

That was the message at a community event in St Paul’s last weekend from campaigners, who battled first to save the practice and then to resurrect it.

Amirah Cole, a local Labour councillor close to the campaign, told those gathered despite heavy rain that health chiefs “have found a dentist willing to reopen [the surgery]”. The longstanding service fell victim to nationwide cuts by its last operator BUPA, which closed 85 practices earlier in 2023.

Bristol is one of the worst areas in the country for NHS dentistry availability. Dozens of people answered a callout by the Cable in June to share their fears about how the closure would affect them personally, and worsen health inequalities. Their stories ranged from people draining their savings on private care, to travelling across the country for NHS services or even taking tools to their own mouths.

But on Saturday (28 October) Cole said that Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB) was working on a contract with the interested provider, which “could be sorted soon”.

She acknowledged that there was no set timescale being worked to but said a meeting was set to take place on 6 November and that the community “had waited long enough”.

‘Prioritising the community’

While campaigners did not manage to prevent the surgery from closing on 30 June, they scored a success in gaining a seat at the ICB’s table in discussions on its future.

Those discussions, said Tara Miran, one of the lead campaigners, were “focused on talking to the ICB about the details of [the proposed new] contract and who will be the priority patients”.

“We need to meet the community’s needs,” Tara said, adding that she hoped campaigners could work closely on the issue with the new provider.

Tara Miran (L) with Pallie Smart, the associate pro vice-chancellor for civic engagement at Uni of Bristol

While there are many local residents living close to the practice who have been left without services, Tara added that others had moved to distant providers “they can barely get to”, at personal cost and inconvenience. In the summer, some people told the Cable they were having to travel as far as Wales, Oxfordshire or the West Midlands to get an NHS appointment.

Questions remain over whether people who have made these difficult choices will be able to return to the St Paul’s dentists as and when it reopens. The process should be made easier by the fact that BUPA agreed to leave equipment in situ at the surgery – a further victory achieved by campaigners.

Another of the residents who have spearheaded the campaign, Barbara Cook, paid tribute to what had been achieved, but said there was a risk of there being a “real scramble” to gain access to a reopened practice. “It’s all reliant on one dentist [provider],” she added.

A spokesperson for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire ICB said the organisation was “continuing to make positive progress to enable continued access to dental care in the St Paul’s area and are currently working through procurement options.

“We expect this to conclude soon,” the spokesperson added, without providing further details.

Wider impact

Beyond the local area, the community’s efforts to prevent the end of dental care in St Paul’s has also been providing inspiration to other groups.

“The dream is to roll out the campaign elsewhere”, Tara Miran said. “Other local councillors have been asking questions” around whether [services can be returned] to other inner-city areas such as Lawrence Hill, she added.

Meanwhile Thangam Debonnaire, the Labour MP for Bristol West, who spoke at the weekend’s event, told the Cable the St Paul’s campaign and others like it had had a “big impact” on the party’s recent promises to tackle the national dental crisis.

“If we have a change of government, we will increase the number of dentists and the number of appointments -especially emergency appointment for children and those who are more vulnerable,” she said in a speech to residents.

If elected, leader Keir Starmer has made a series of pledges – including around reforms to the NHS contract, the mechanism via which dentists are paid for publicly-funded work.

In 2006, the final Blair government changed the NHS funding formula for dentists. Since then they have been paid for whole courses of treatment rather than individual procedures, making the work less attractive.

While the current Tory government says it is making reforms, the British Dental Association has dismissed these as “modest, marginal changes that will not fix the rotten foundations this service is built on”.

Read more on: health, nhs, st pauls

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Reports

Image of the Charlotte Keel Medical Practice GP surgery in Easton, Bristol

Revealed: Private takeover of Bristol GP surgery ‘abandoned’ at last minute

One Medicare was due to take over Charlotte Keel Medical Practice in Easton at the start of July – before NHS bosses abruptly pulled the plug.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

People's History

A history of Bristol’s healthcare for the working classes

It's a myth that there was little or no access to free medical care before the establishment of the NHS in 1948 – but progress was slow, unequal and sometimes grisly.

Eugene Byrne
Eugene Byrne

Reports

Social care crisis leaves healthy patients stuck in Bristol’s hospitals

The lack of carers in the city is down to poor pay, Brexit, competition from the likes of Amazon and increasingly unaffordable housing.

Stephen Sumner (Local Democracy Reporter)

Voices

Bristol midwife: ‘The system is broken and is breaking us with it’

Staff shortages, increased pressure and mental health issues are threatening to cause a mass exodus from midwifery. A Bristol midwife explains why she and her colleagues are taking to the streets this weekend to call for urgent action.

A Bristol midwife

Coronavirus in Bristol

‘My operations were cancelled because of Covid. I’m still waiting in pain.’

Russell Pugh is one of many frustrated patients whose surgeries have been pushed down the queue since the pandemic began.

Arvind Howarth
Arvind Howarth

Coronavirus in Bristol

Revealed: How Southmead Hospital is coping with Covid-19

Frontline NHS workers speak out about high staff absence, difficulties discharging patients and how the hospital will manage this winter.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning