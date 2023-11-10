The Cable has been speaking to residents of east Bristol on the eve of the city’s first so-called ‘liveable neighbourhood’ coming into effect. The trial scheme will stop cars driving through the area along certain roads in an attempt to reduce air pollution, and make the area of narrow residential streets safer for walking and cycling.

Similar schemes have been brought in up and down the country, but they have also sparked a backlash as part of a so-called ‘war on motorists’, a narrative now being stoked by the Tory government.

But back on the streets of Bristol, residents are divided. While some people are strongly in favour of making the area less dominated by cars, others are worried about the impact on their daily lives, especially those who have no choice but to drive. After months of consultation and criticism, tweaks have been made and the year-long trial of the liveable neighbourhood scheme is set to come into force early next year.

We’ve been reporting on the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood for many months. The plan may be just about restricting traffic in one area of Bristol. But it also throws up important questions about how a city can get its residents to drive less, when public transport options are patchy at best.

Why are people so emotionally attached to their cars? And how can we make changes that benefit the climate in as fair a way as possible, when people are already struggling?

This is Area in Focus, a new podcast by the Bristol Cable, where we get out and about to talk to people about the big issues shaping our city. Subscribe to the Cable where you get your podcasts to get weekly episodes, from on-the-ground reporting to investigations and live events.