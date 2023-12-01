Moya Lothian-Maclean is a contributing editor at Novara Media and presenter of the Human Resources podcast, which explores British involvement in the transatlantic slave trade and how it touches every part of the nation.
She’s a regular on TV and radio, and writes about society, politics and culture for publications including gal-dem, the New York Times, the Guardian and the I.
In this episode of our new Cable Live podcast series – where we sit down with writers, academics and activists from across the UK, putting our work in the national conversation – Moya is talking to Bristol Cable reporter Priyanka Raval.
In a fascinating chat recorded live on 13 October at Hamilton House on Stokes Croft as part of the Cable’s ongoing speaker series, Moya and Priyanka are discussing the future of campaign journalism.
Hear Moya recount her journey into journalism after growing up in rural Herefordshire, reveal why working at the BBC was the worst experience of her life – and reflect on why new models of media offer hope for the future.
The Cable’s live speaker series continues on Wednesday 6 December with Shon Faye, a writer, presenter and the author of the award-winning Sunday Times bestseller The Transgender Issue – tickets are available via Headfirst.
