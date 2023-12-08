In the last few months, Wesley Bear has been very publicly at the forefront of actions by ACORN. That’s the community union known nationally for taking direct action to stand up for tenants’ rights, which originated in Bristol almost a decade ago.
On 17 November Wesley, ACORN’s communications officer, was involved in an altercation with security guards at the Holiday Inn in Bristol city centre. Residents of the Barton House tower block evacuated that week have been temporarily housed in the hotel – in conditions many have complained are far from suitable for families.
A recording heard at the start of this week’s episode captures Wesley trying to speak to Bristol’s mayor, Marvin Rees, during the incident, which, he claims, ended with him being assaulted by those security staff. The exchange, in which Wesley calls Rees a “villain” of the situation, marks the latest downward spiral in relations between the mayor – and the council more widely – and ACORN activists.
Over recent weeks the union has been calling out the council over its handling of the high-rise evacuation. People were moved out suddenly and chaotically over fears the structure is unsafe – and ACORN is calling for an independent inquiry into what happened. It’s also been taking the council to task over proposals to reduce council tax relief for the poorest households – which have now been scrapped.
Things weren’t always so oppositional. So what has turned them so sour? What exactly does ACORN believe the council has done wrong in its handling of the tower block emergency? Does the union really speak for the wider Barton Hill community? And does Wesley – as a communications man – see any way back to friendlier ties between ACORN and the powers that be?
Join Neil Maggs for another engrossing chat as he puts these questions, and many others, to Wesley.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
Barton House tenants ‘treated like second class citizens’ in temporary hotel accommodation
People displaced from the Barton Hill high-rise evacuated in November say cramped and unacceptable living conditions in the Holiday Inn they've been moved to are affecting their mental health.
Transparency matters: why is Bristol City Council failing on freedom of information?
Cable research shows that Bristol is worse than many other major cities at handling citizens’ FOI requests. Why is this a problem – and will the end of the mayoral system next year bring more open local government in the city?
Analysis: The national high-rise saga behind Barton House’s emergency evacuation
Housing journalist Peter Apps, who has written for years about Grenfell, explains how even the sudden collapse of a similar high rise block in London 50 years failed to spark enough action to make other towers safe.
Exclusive: Council denies structural issues identified four years ago are root cause of tower block evacuation
Bristol City Council says 'new and intrusive' surveys raised questions over whether it could rely on its own records about Barton House, whose residents have been left temporarily homeless after the building was deemed unsafe.
Barton Hill tower block residents’ lives turned upside down by emergency evacuation
Told to leave their homes under chaotic and confusing orders by Bristol City Council, tenants of Barton House face an uncertain future after their homes were deemed unsafe.
A year on from fires, delays to safety works are leaving tower block tenants shivering
While the dangerous cladding on some of Bristol’s high-rise blocks has been removed, it’s yet to be replaced – meaning residents face a winter without insulated homes.