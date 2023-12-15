Over the past year Clare Reddington, the chief executive of Bristol’s flagship arthouse cinema Watershed, has not been shy about fighting her corner in the midst of a tough financial environment.
Back in the summer Clare, who has been at the venue for 20 years and in charge for four, sounded a warning that indie cinemas’ business model was under threat from soaring inflation and the big streaming operators gobbling their market share. This month she blasted Bristol City Council bosses for lacking a “clear cultural strategy” after they cut funding from Watershed as well as other renowned arts centres including the Old Vic theatre.
With the cash-strapped local authority struggling to keep crucial services such as social care afloat, is this simply entitled moaning from a venue – and sector – seen by some as catering mainly to well-heeled cinephiles still able to afford £6 pints alongside their culture fix? Or does that viewpoint itself represent a bad case of inverted snobbery by suggesting that only the middle classes enjoy a bit of high art?
Why does it matter that the arts get funded, even while public services are getting sliced left, right and centre? Is the picture in Bristol really bleaker than in other provincial cities? And do the market pressures facing the wider cinema industry – which have seen big operators closing their doors here recently – present an opportunity for canny independents to grow their business and expand their inclusivity?
As 2023 draws to a close, join Neil and Clare for a wide-ranging chat over these issues in the final Bristol Unpacked of the year. We’ll be returning right after the Christmas break for the rest of the season, so stay tuned.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
Bristol City Council is nearly skint: the local government financial crisis explained
The council’s budget black hole will rise to £32m in years to come. But as local authorities reach the brink of bankruptcy elsewhere in England, something needs to give.
Healing is a justice issue: how can we radicalise the voluntary sector, amid a perfect storm of cuts?
When it comes to recovery from trauma, meeting people’s basic needs such as food, shelter, and physical safety is not enough. In an increasingly harsh environment, charities will need all their imagination and creativity to do more.
‘What the hell can people do?’ Looming closure of St Pauls dentist shines light on a national crisis
Emptying savings, travelling miles for care, DIY dentistry and worsening health inequalities – campaigners and residents have been telling the Cable what the end of BUPA’s practice on Ashley Road will mean.
Bristol’s final council-run rehab centre set to close as part of adult social care cuts
A cabinet decision to close East Bristol Intermediate Care Centre will put more than 25 jobs at risk, but the council argues that sufficient alternative services are available in the city.
Controversial plans to relocate Bristol’s Central Library scrapped after public outcry
The cost-saving proposal to relocate the library from College Green was met with strong opposition.
Time to play as Bristol launches plan
Work with under-11s was cut when the council cut its youth services budget by 30% last year, but Bristol’s organisations have come together to find...