Hidden Corner was a popular cafe and bookshop in Portland Square, St Paul’s. So when its owners were turfed out in 2021, its doors bolted shut with heavy chains by the building’s landlord – millionaire businessman Thomas Flight, now notorious for the dodgy ways he dealt with his tenants – there was an uproar. Protests were staged outside Flight’s yacht, moored in Bristol’s Floating Harbour.
But what happened in the days before the eviction of Aaron Onoura and Sophia Khan, the couple who ran the cafe, and the extent of the illegal practices their landlord deployed against his various tenants – this remained a mystery, confined largely to rumours. Those directly involved remained tight-lipped.
It’s taken two years and two criminal trials for the truth to come out – two years of working to expose a man who took advantage of often young, first time renters; a man who hid behind fake names and addresses to deceive them, and who bullied and threatened them into paying unreasonable fees and fines.
Flight relied on a veil of secrecy that made it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for his tenants to make complaints, or seek help with their unreturned deposits. But in January 2023, his “web of deceit” unravelled in court, as he pleaded guilty to several charges of trading standards offences.
And a week before Aaron and Sophia were locked out of their cafe – punches were thrown, noses were broken and their landlord was knocked unconscious – his forehead pouring with blood. The landlord told police that he and his husband had been the victims of a savage and unprovoked attack at the hands of Aaron and his dad, who both faced trial for assault in October. But considering Flight’s reputation for deception – would you believe him?
This is the full, bloody story behind the closure of Hidden Corner cafe, and the dodgy dealings of the man who shut it down.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds
A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.
We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base
The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.
2023: The Cable’s Year in Stats!
All the Cable's headline statistics and achievements from 2023. Thank you for your support this year - bring on 2024!
‘A safe space to be shit at sport’
DUMP FC is a mixed-ability, mixed-gender football group that defines itself as a ‘friendly and safe space to be shit at football’.
‘Precarity is the thing that joins all this work together’: Bristol’s sex workers demand labour rights
The UK needs to decriminalise sex work to expand labour rights and protections to all, and enable sex workers to unionise, local activists say.
Revealed: More than 2,000 council tax debts sent to bailiffs despite ‘ethical approach’ promise
New data uncovered by the Cable throws into doubt Bristol City Council’s commitment to only use enforcement agents when people can pay but won’t.
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Watershed CEO Clare Reddington on cinema, class and council cuts
As Bristol City Council slashes spending on venues including arthouse cinema Watershed, Neil asks its boss Clare why funding the arts matters, and whether the sector's reputation as catering mainly to the well-heeled is justified.
Exclusive: Banned rogue landlord under council investigation for listing properties on Airbnb
Holiday lettings firm removes listings after Cable investigation uncovers evidence showing Naomi Knapp's homes have been available to let on its website, via a third party.