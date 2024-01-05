Join us
Membership

Search

Keep proper journalism alive. It's time to Back the Cable
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with BBC journalist Lucy Proctor on mad cows, Covid and conspiracy theories

Thirty years ago, BSE was spreading across the UK while the government insisted beef was safe. Neil asks Lucy, producer of The Cows are Mad podcast, about the scandal – and how conspiracy theories have thrived as trust in the establishment has nosedived.

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Neil Maggs George Colwey Alex Turner
Neil Maggs, George Colwey and Alex Turner

Over the past few years, BBC podcast producer Lucy Proctor has built a reputation for shining a much broader and more searching beam into the world of conspiracy theories than most other mainstream journalists.

Last year, her 10-part series The Cows Are Mad looked back more than 30 years to the BSE scandal, which sent shockwaves through Britain’s meat industry. It re-examined how the UK government repeated the li(n)e that beef was safe, with those questioning the mantra dismissed as cranks.

Since 1996, 177 people have gone on to die from the human form of ‘mad cow disease’. But the truth of its origins remains a mystery, leaving theories to fill the vacuum.

The intervening three decades have seen public trust in the establishment nosedive, both here and across the Atlantic. Competing narratives, misinformation and politicians’ lies over a more recent public health crisis, Covid, have only fuelled the process. As Lucy and her colleague Gabriel Gatehouse explored in their 2022 podcast The Coming Storm, which looked at the QAnon movement in the States, it’s becoming increasingly difficult even to agree on what’s real any more.

So how did we get here? What has been the impact of mainstream media skirting round difficult issues, failing to report important stories properly and reducing people with ‘fringe’ views to caricatures? How have canny operators exploited information gaps and deployed social media to supercharge the spread of conspiracy theories? And is there any way back for trust in the powers that be?

Join Lucy and Neil as they chew over these weighty questions and, getting back to mad cow disease, discuss whether Bristol was ground zero for the epidemic. It’s almost certainly lashing down as you read this, so find somewhere dry and cosy and settle in for the first Unpacked of 2024…

Read more on: health, politics

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Your Bristol Life

Listen: Love Her – how Weekenders made space for women’s music

As part of this series of podcasts about underrepresented parts of Bristol’s history, this is a homage to Weekenders, a women's music night that started in the late 90s.

Mary Milton

Video

Imagine of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn talking to Bristol Cable reporter Priyanka Raval

VIDEO: Jeremy Corbyn on local news, media ownership and politics for the many

We caught up with the ex-Labour leader at June's Bristol Transformed festival, to discuss his Peace & Justice Project’s local news initiative and whether making jam is, in fact, political.

Eliz Mizon Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Eliz Mizon, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked, with local political fixer Kelvin Blake taking a peek inside the city’s Labour party machine

Former councillor, now Labour campaign manager Kelvin Blake offers an inside perspective on the workings of power in our city.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn George Colwey
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with new Green leader Emma Edwards on being the biggest political force in these parts

The Greens are now the council's biggest party, but given their limited experience of being in power, how will they work with others under the new committee system, including their antagonists on the Labour benches?

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn George Colwey
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Podcasts

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Bristol 24/7 editor and Hotwells election hopeful Martin Booth

We sat down with the journalist to discuss his plan to run as an independent candidate in February's Hotwells and Harbourside council by-election, before he pulled out of the race.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn George Colwey
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Labour MP Kerry McCarthy on climate change, immigration and getting along with Tories

After months of chaos in Westminster, the longstanding Labour MP for Bristol East talks Keir Starmer, climate change, immigration and taxation.

Neil Maggs Adam Cantwell-Corn George Colwey
Neil Maggs, Adam Cantwell-Corn and George Colwey
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning