Join us
Membership

Search

Keep proper journalism alive. It's time to Back the Cable
The Bristol Cable

Bristol rogue trader slapped with criminal order after victims built dossier to expose him

Lewis Thomas, who operated anonymous carpentry businesses on social media, has six months to pay back £5,000 after pleading guilty to fraudulent practices.

Illustration: Sophia Checkley

Reports
Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

In the summer of 2022, a group of customers who’d banded together after being scammed by a mysterious Bristol carpentry business delivered a detailed dossier of evidence to the police. 

They were pleased with what they’d uncovered. They’d linked it all back to one man, Lewis Thomas. But only now, after more than 18 months – and many more cases – the rogue trader has finally faced real consequences.

Thomas would offer jobs such as installing loft ladders and insulation, communicate with customers on Facebook Messenger, take deposit payments and request extra cash for materials due to supply problems. After cancelling jobs at the last minute or not showing up at all, he would hold onto customers’ deposits – often hundreds of pounds – if they got cold feet and requested a refund.

At times when his business was called out for this shady pattern of behaviour, he would simply change the Facebook page’s name or set up a new one altogether. 

A Cable investigation in 2022 uncovered these dodgy business practices. This prompted the firm, at the time called Everyday Carpentry Services, to announce it would be closing down and reimbursing the multiple people it owed.

But a few months later, reports began to swirl online about another business, Ace Things Loft, operating in a suspiciously similar way. A second Cable expose linked the new firm back to Thomas and revealed that Bristol City Council’s trading standards department was investigating. 

This week Thomas, 33, of Stockwood Road, was ordered by a judge to pay back what he owes to victims, roughly £5,000, over the next six months. 

Fraudulent practices

The order comes after Lewis pleaded guilty to fraudulent business practices on 11 December 2023 at Bristol Crown Court. Between January 2022 and April 2023, these included providing misleading information on which timescales the work would be completed, failing to provide refunds, using a number of different business names, failing to provide customers with their rights to cancel, and failure to provide information about his business on his Facebook page.

Thomas’ sentencing was deferred for six months to prioritise the compensation of his victims. He is due back in court on 15 August. 

One of Thomas’ Facebook pages changed its name so many times.

Thomas’ lawyer said that the offences coincided with a difficult time in his personal life and that he came to court “as a bit of a broken man”. She added that he is not currently working and is claiming benefits, but “wants to clear his debt and repay people”.

Bristol City Council applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order to place restrictions on any future business activity by the rogue trader.  The judge granted an interim order for the next six months that prohibits Thomas from engaging in any trade, either as a sole trader or subcontractor, without providing the name and address of business to trading standards. Any breach of this order could land him up to five years in prison.

Judge Longman said: “It seems to me, despite clear dishonesty, there is good reason to think the risk of further offending is low… During the course of the next six months, you must do your best to set aside money to compensate your victims.”

‘He made his bed, so he’s got to lie in it’

The Cable has spoken to more than 20 customers who paid Thomas deposits over a two-year period, only for him to cancel appointments or not show up. Either they had to wait months for a refund, report the fraud to their bank to get one, or are still waiting for their money back. There were other customers who were happy with the jobs Thomas did, and those who were repaid when they requested a refund. 

As recently as November 2023, the Cable spoke to customers who were waiting on refunds or had made a claim to their bank from the T Renovations, the latest company name used by the rogue trader. Then on 27 December, Thomas announced on Facebook that T Renovations would be closing down. 

There are still several people still waiting for hundreds of pounds in refunds, including Amanda Coles, who took Thomas to small claims court but is still £550 out of pocket nearly two years later.

“He’s had 18 months to pay me back and not even attempted to,” she said. “It’s positive that he will have to pay it back, we’ll be grateful when we get our refunds. But there’s a lack of faith in the system. 

“It’s the frustration of having to go through it all,” she said, referring to her unsuccessful attempts to reclaim her money. 

“It’s good that he’s had to answer for what he’s done,” she said. “But I think there’s questions about how it’s all going to work and who polices him here on in.

“He’s made his bed, so he’s got to lie in it. Time will tell if he’s turned a new leaf or not.”

Read more on: crime

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

People's History

‘An intolerable anachronism’: it’s 60 years since the last hanging took place in Bristol

On 17 December 1963, the final judicial execution in our city brought a long history of local executions to an end. We look back on what happened in Horfield in 1963, and the campaign to end the death penalty.

Eugene Byrne
Eugene Byrne

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with filmmaker Aodh Breathnach on surviving being stabbed – and documenting its impact on him

With knife crime a tragically common part of life in Bristol and other cities, Neil talks to Aodh about the psychological trauma of being the victim of an attack, and the process of recovery.

Neil Maggs George Colwey Priyanka Raval
Neil Maggs, George Colwey and Priyanka Raval

Area in Focus

Reverend Palmer

St Paul’s, through the eyes of the reverend patrolling for peace

For years, the Reverend Dawnecia Palmer – a United Nations Peacemaker – has worked on Bristol's inner-city streets. After a recent spate of stabbings rocked St Paul's, she's praying for an end to the 'pandemic of the blade'.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Interviews

Adult man standing in front of empty wooden bookcases.

Bristol’s top family judge stepping down, to launch project to keep people out of court

Judge Stephen Wildblood lifts the lid on a crisis in public law as he explains his plans to help families get support at community level, out of court.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Edition 35

An adult male with his arms folded sitting on the bonnet of a car.

Cab driver says good character used against him in ‘cruel sting operation’

Police have questions to answer after private-hire taxi driver’s claims of a stitch-up that’s had years-long financial consequences.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Reports

The full, bloody story behind the closure of Hidden Corner Cafe

When a millionaire, yacht-owning rogue landlord evicted the owners of a well-loved St Pauls cafe, it sparked protests. And now, two years on, a clearer picture of the messy situation has emerged…

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning