Gary Younge is a renowned, award-winning journalist, author and broadcaster, and now a professor of sociology at the University of Manchester.
In the latest episode of our new Cable Live podcast strand – where we sit down with writers, academics and activists from across the UK, putting the Cable’s work in the national conversation – Gary delivers a fascinating speech reflecting on racism, journalism and power.
Gary takes us back to his working-class childhood in Stevenage, the youngest of three children raised by his Barbadian mother, his path into journalism after winning a bursary from the Guardian, and how his experiences have shaped his work.
“I entered journalism with a healthy contempt, embedded from childhood, for the dominant narrative,” he recalls. “I grew up assuming the official count of everything was at best suspect and most likely a downright lie – in part because I was being lied about constantly, who I was, where I was from, why I was here.”
What then does it mean for the journalism industry that many top jobs are still filled not with people who have grown up with such a “gimlet-eyed” worldview but instead have shared class and educational privilege with those likely to be running the country? How do journalists’ backgrounds influence their perspectives and what is reported on – and what needs to change?
Join Gary Younge for a powerful and personal exploration of these questions and many others, in the most recent recording of the Cable’s ongoing speaker series. This edition of the podcast also contains edited highlights of the Q&A session that followed.
The talk took place at the Station in central Bristol where the Cable also has its office, and was hosted by our events coordinator Gigi El-Halaby.
Subscribe to The Bristol Cable wherever you get your podcasts.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
Does the Bristol Cable have an editor? Not really…
Collaboration and collective decision making are at the heart of how our editorial team operates – with the aim of producing better journalism for Bristol.
Cable Live: Moya Lothian-Maclean discusses the future of campaigning journalism
Moya Lothian-Maclean, contributing editor at Novara Media and presenter of the Human Resources podcast, on her journey into journalism, bad experiences working at the BBC – and why new models of media offer hope.
The new fake news: how much of a threat does AI pose to journalism?
An investigation has revealed that several stories published by a new local news site were made up. So were the journalists who ‘wrote’ them.
VIDEO: Jeremy Corbyn on local news, media ownership and politics for the many
We caught up with the ex-Labour leader at June's Bristol Transformed festival, to discuss his Peace & Justice Project’s local news initiative and whether making jam is, in fact, political.
Uncovering the secret state
The Cable interviews veteran investigative journalist Duncan Campbell about blowing open state surveillance – and being targeted by security services.
This month: issues and stories we focus on
Got any leads? Wonder what Cable content is being researched behind the scenes? Check out our media Coordinators’ areas of focus… This month Alec (@alecsaelens)...