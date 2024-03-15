It was 23 June 2023 when the Cable journalist Priyanka Raval received a tip-off from a source asking to discuss institutional racism at a local NHS trust.
That very day, an internal report published by the same organisation – University Hospitals Bristol and Weston UHBW) NHS Trust – sounded a warning on the same subject. “The feeling from some staff is that more work needs to be done around communicating and engaging… to demonstrate that the Trust is taking issues [around racism, discrimination and microaggressions] seriously,” it said.
This followed on from two inspections by the Care Quality Commission, in 2021 and 2022, which also raised concerns.
Priyanka, whose aunt faced racism during 40 years working as a nurse in the NHS, says she would have “expected better” in 2023. But her months-long investigation uncovered a series of depressingly similar accounts from current and former UHBW staff, detailing issues with bullying, people of being colour being passed over for promotion – and in some instances being subjected to direct racial slurs.
Much of the behaviour people experienced was far more subtle than this, but the pervasive impression was of staff from Black and other ethnic minority communities being treated differently from white colleagues.
With bitter irony, many of the interviewees had been actively recruited from overseas in a bid to tackle the acute staffing that the health service is currently going through. They alleged that despite being made aware of problems, the UHBW trust had done far too little to address them – in part because of a lack of diversity in key areas such as HR. Not much appears to have changed in the meantime.
In the latest episode of our new podcast strand – The Debrief – going behind the scenes of our big stories, Priyanka and fellow Cable journalist Matty Edwards discuss how the UHBW investigation came together, its impact, and why the issues it exposed point to the need for structural reform of the NHS. The full story is also available as an audio longread.
Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
‘The most liberating feeling’: how an ADHD diagnosis changed one Bristol business owner’s life
After her own personal journey, Lisa Whitehouse is determined to spread awareness and help others through her work.
Whistleblowers reveal institutional racism at local NHS trust
A Cable investigation spanning months has uncovered that complaints of institutional racism at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Trust went unheard, despite promises from management to tackle the issue.
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with BBC journalist Lucy Proctor on mad cows, Covid and conspiracy theories
Thirty years ago, BSE was spreading across the UK while the government insisted beef was safe. Neil asks Lucy, producer of The Cows are Mad podcast, about the scandal – and how conspiracy theories have thrived as trust in the establishment has nosedived.
Scotland will open the UK’s first safer drug consumption facility – Bristol should be next
Glasgow, where the UK’s drug death crisis is worst, has overcome opposition from Westminster to open a potentially life-saving overdose prevention centre. What does this mean for other cities wanting to tackle drug-related harms?
Deal to reopen crucial St Paul’s dentists could be ‘sorted soon’, campaigners say
Hopeful messages emerge at community event hosted by campaigners, with dental care provider in detailed contract discussions with local health bosses that could see services return.
How local ‘health hubs’ could encourage more women to get checked for breast cancer
Bristol breast cancer rates are 16% higher than the national average, and women from deprived areas are less likely to attend appointments. We asked women about the impact better community-based services could make.