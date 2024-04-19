Jos Clark is a seasoned local councillor, first representing the Liberal Democrats back in 2003, before a stint as Bristol’s Lord Mayor between 2019 and 2021.
Now the Brislington West councillor is taking on a different role, leading the Lib Dems into Bristol’s 2024 local elections, which take place on 2 May.
Her party used to have strong support in the city and was in charge of the council between 2009 and 2011 – shortly before the mayoral system, which is now being abolished, was set up.
Over the last decade though, its seats in Bristol have dwindled. Clark goes into this year’s election as one of only five Lib Dem councillors – all of them in the southeast of the city – after the legacy of the Coalition government, local defections and the rise of the Greens all took their toll.
She predicts Labour will ‘take a kicking’ after eight years in power. But amid that surging Green support, is there any way for the Lib Dems to bounce back and turn the local map orange again?
Clark, a critic of Marvin Rees and the mayoral system who helped manoeuvre the referendum on introducing the new committee system, joins Neil Maggs to talk libraries, Bristol’s failing bus services, and her hopes for the post-mayoral era.
How does she find the reality of being a long-time local councillor? What’s her perspective on Labour’s failures in running the city since 2016? And does she believe the Lib Dems have an image problem?
Tune in to the second of our Bristol Unpacked election editions to find out. You can still listen back to the first of the series with Labour’s Tom Renhard, and we’ll be speaking to the Conservatives and Greens later in the month. Check out the rest of our special local election coverage here.
As Labour and the Greens battle it out, how do their policies stack up?
Labour and the Greens are likely to be the two largest parties after Bristol’s local elections on 2 May, so we decided to delve beneath the rhetoric to see what they’d actually change.
How St Paul’s residents fought to make the Malcolm X Centre a space for the community
The Malcolm X Centre on Ashley Road is one of Bristol’s most well-known and treasured community venues. What’s less well remembered is the struggle local people went through to lay the foundations for that status.
Listen: The Debrief – why does transparency matter, and is the council getting any better at it?
It’s almost six months since the Cable asked why Bristol’s performance on FOI requests was so poor. As the city’s political system prepares for change, Alex Turner talks to Priyanka Raval about why this is important, and whether we can look forward to more open local government.
Explained: WTF are Bristol’s local elections all about?
Bristol goes to the polls in May to decide which party will run the city as we enter the post-mayoral era. Here’s your in-depth guide to the local elections.
Listen: The Debrief – Bristol is ditching its mayor, but what can it learn from Sheffield?
On 2 May 2024, Bristol will wave goodbye to its mayor and return to a committee system. Isaac Kneebone Hopkins chats with Priyanka Raval about what we can learn from Sheffield's experience of local government reform.
Bristol is about to ditch its mayor. What can it learn from Sheffield?
The clock is ticking down on Marvin Rees’ time in charge, with a new less centralised power structure based around committees replacing the mayoral model. With a similar transition having taken place in South Yorkshire, are there lessons for our city?