Just three years after being first elected as a councillor, Labour’s Tom Renhard is now leading the party into May’s local elections. Neil Maggs asks him about his record as the city’s housing chief, why he thinks the Greens aren’t up to the task of being in power and Labour’s plans for building new homes, campaigning for rent controls and bringing buses back into public ownership.
We will be interviewing the other leaders of the main parties before the local elections on 2 May. Check out the rest of our local election coverage here.
