Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Labour’s Tom Renhard on building new homes, his fast rise to party leader and why the Greens aren’t ready for power

Labour will be trying to hold onto power after eight years of running the city. Local leader Tom Renhard says the Greens, Labour’s main competition, won’t be able to step up and make big decisions.

Local Elections 2024
Neil Maggs George Colwey
Neil Maggs and George Colwey

Just three years after being first elected as a councillor, Labour’s Tom Renhard is now leading the party into May’s local elections. Neil Maggs asks him about his record as the city’s housing chief, why he thinks the Greens aren’t up to the task of being in power and Labour’s plans for building new homes, campaigning for rent controls and bringing buses back into public ownership.

We will be interviewing the other leaders of the main parties before the local elections on 2 May. Check out the rest of our local election coverage here.

