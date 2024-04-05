Join us Donate
Membership

Search

Keep proper journalism alive. It's time to Back the Cable
The Bristol Cable

Listen: The Debrief – why does transparency matter, and is the council getting any better at it?

It’s almost six months since the Cable asked why Bristol’s performance on FOI requests was so poor. As the city’s political system prepares for change, Alex Turner talks to Priyanka Raval about why this is important, and whether we can look forward to more open local government.

Podcasts
George Colwey Alex Turner Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Alex Turner and Priyanka Raval

Back in autumn 2023, Bristol City Council was being scrutinised over its performance answering freedom of information (FOI) requests, by the independent regulator responsible for looking after citizens’ information rights. We made the issue our cover story, for our October print edition.

At the end of August, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) had issued a notice telling the council it needed to do better at answering the requests. These basically give anyone the right to ask questions of the public bodies that have a bearing on our lives. We’re talking central government departments, the NHS, educational institutions – and of course, the local authorities who are in charge of many mundane – and not so mundane – parts of our everyday lives.

It had been on the Cable’s radar for a while that Bristol sometimes seemed slower – and on occasion less helpful – at answering FOI requests than some of its peers.

And it wasn’t just reporters noticing this – some of the city’s more active residents had also previously posed tough questions as to why requests weren’t getting adequate responses. In 2021, the deputy mayor Craig Cheney had admitted a systemic problem. So it seemed natural for us to look more deeply into why it hadn’t been fixed after two years.

Six months on, the city is looking at political change as elections loom. So it seemed a good time to revisit this topic.

Why is it so important that local government is as transparent as possible – and will it become more so after May? What’s the point of FOI anyway? And do we actually know whether the council has improved its performance?

Join Alex Turner, who wrote the freedom of information cover story, in conversation with Debrief presenter Priyanka Raval getting into these questions and others. And with those local elections fast approaching, be sure to look out for our in-depth interviews with senior figures from all the main parties, as part of our long-running Bristol Unpacked podcast series.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.

Read more on: bristol city council, foi, human rights

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Local Elections 2024

Explained: WTF are Bristol’s local elections all about?

Bristol goes to the polls in May to decide which party will run the city as we enter the post-mayoral era. Here’s your in-depth guide to the local elections.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Podcasts

Listen: The Debrief – Bristol is ditching its mayor, but what can it learn from Sheffield?

On 2 May 2024, Bristol will wave goodbye to its mayor and return to a committee system. Isaac Kneebone Hopkins chats with Priyanka Raval about what we can learn from Sheffield's experience of local government reform.

Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Features

Bristol is about to ditch its mayor. What can it learn from Sheffield?

The clock is ticking down on Marvin Rees’ time in charge, with a new less centralised power structure based around committees replacing the mayoral model. With a similar transition having taken place in South Yorkshire, are there lessons for our city?

Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

Reports

What matters most to you about Bristol’s local elections?

We want to hear from readers what questions they'd like us to answer ahead of our comprehensive guide to May's local elections.

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

Reports

Bristol councillors vote down Marvin Rees’ final budget after bad-tempered debate

The Greens came under fire for voting against Labour’s plans without providing alternative solutions. With councils going bankrupt elsewhere in the country, the stakes are high as Bristol prepares to ditch its mayoral system.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Investigations

Bristol rogue landlord rented out room despite banning order, tenants say

Naomi Knapp was prohibited from renting out her properties to new tenants in 2022, but the Cable has uncovered evidence to suggest she brought in new tenants anyway.

Daisy Steinhardt
Daisy Steinhardt
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning