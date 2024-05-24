Will drugs ever be legally regulated in the UK? The Cable hosted a panel discussion with leading voices in the world of drug policy, who are pushing for and end to the war on drugs.

Cable journalist Matty Edwards was joined by David Nutt, a renowned drugs researcher and author, who is probably most famous for being sacked as a government drugs advisor claiming that ecstasy and LSD were less dangerous than alcohol, Shoba Ram the co-CEO of Transform Drug Policy Foundation, and Neil Woods, a former undercover cop turned drugs reform activist and author, who has seen firsthand the futility of the war on drugs and the harm it causes.

Bristol is seen as a pioneer in progressive drug policy – this year it became the first UK city to have drug safety testing and was one of the first to have diversion schemes set up by the police to give people caught for possession a chance to avoid a criminal record by going an an awareness course. But nationally, with the general election now weeks aways, the two main political parties seem unwilling to bring about more radical reforms.

During the panel event, the panel talked about Bristol’s role in driving for evidenced-based policies on drugs, what more can be done locally to push for change, and where the current state of drug policy is at with a general election on the horizon.

Note: this was recorded before the general election was called for 4 July

