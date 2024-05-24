Will drugs ever be legally regulated in the UK? The Cable hosted a panel discussion with leading voices in the world of drug policy, who are pushing for and end to the war on drugs.
Cable journalist Matty Edwards was joined by David Nutt, a renowned drugs researcher and author, who is probably most famous for being sacked as a government drugs advisor claiming that ecstasy and LSD were less dangerous than alcohol, Shoba Ram the co-CEO of Transform Drug Policy Foundation, and Neil Woods, a former undercover cop turned drugs reform activist and author, who has seen firsthand the futility of the war on drugs and the harm it causes.
Bristol is seen as a pioneer in progressive drug policy – this year it became the first UK city to have drug safety testing and was one of the first to have diversion schemes set up by the police to give people caught for possession a chance to avoid a criminal record by going an an awareness course. But nationally, with the general election now weeks aways, the two main political parties seem unwilling to bring about more radical reforms.
During the panel event, the panel talked about Bristol’s role in driving for evidenced-based policies on drugs, what more can be done locally to push for change, and where the current state of drug policy is at with a general election on the horizon.
Note: this was recorded before the general election was called for 4 July
Scotland will open the UK’s first safer drug consumption facility – Bristol should be next
Glasgow, where the UK’s drug death crisis is worst, has overcome opposition from Westminster to open a potentially life-saving overdose prevention centre. What does this mean for other cities wanting to tackle drug-related harms?
More drug arrests but more people in treatment two years into new diversion scheme
Bristol was one of the areas to get funding from Project Adder, a new scheme to divert first time offenders away from the criminal justice system and pursue bigger players in the illegal drug trade. But how is it going?
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with the doctor prescribing ketamine to assist therapy
We chat to Dr Ben Sessa, co-founder of Awakn, a company leading the burgeoning movement offering therapy assisted by psychedelic drugs.
Bristol to become first UK city to offer potentially life saving drug checking scheme
After years of pilot schemes at music festivals, the community-based service will aim to prevent drug-related deaths and harm, as users can find out what they’re taking.
Inside the Bristol clinic offering ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for mental health and addiction
The evidence from the £6,000 treatment plans is encouraging despite a lack of large-scale studies, but questions remain around disparities of access.
Watch: The government blocked Bristol’s plans for tackling drug overdoses. This Scottish activist took matters into his own hands.
Cranstoun Project Lead Peter Krykant set up his own safe consumption room in a van in Glasgow. The idea has support in Bristol, so what will happen next?