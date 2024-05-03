Labour’s Clare Moody wins Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner election Turnout was low as the former MEP, who campaigned on improving neighbourhood policing and reducing violent crime, narrowly defeated incumbent Conservative Mark Shelford

Labour’s Clare Moody has been elected as Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner.

The former MEP and trade unionist narrowly defeated incumbent Conservative Mark Shelford, with less than 5,000 votes between the two frontrunners. Turnout was low, at 23.09%.

Moody said: “Thank you to the voters of Avon and Somerset. Obviously, I am grateful for all those people who voted for me but my job now is to represent all the people of Avon and Somerset and I am honoured to be in that position.”

She said: “The priorities that I have are those that I campaigned on which is about neighbourhood policing, it is around reducing violent crime, and that is particularly knife crime and violence against women and children. And it is also building that crime prevention that saves people from having to suffer from crime in the first place.”

As crime commissioner, Moody will set the strategy and budget for policing in the region and hold the chief constable, Sarah Crew, to account. The Cable spoke to Moody, the CEO of Equally Ours, an equality charity, ahead of the vote about her key priorities and strategic vision.

“Democracy has made its mark tonight,” said Crew, who attended the election count. “I’m really looking forward to working with the new police and crime commissioner designate to help her build her police and crime plan to help her build on her priorities that have led to her being successful tonight.”

Crew said she was “really grateful” for the work that the outgoing commissioner has done.

Just over 300,000 people across Somerset, Bristol, and South Gloucestershire voted in the election for the person to set the direction of the local police force and hold them to account.

Ms Moody received 95,982, while Mr Shelford — who was ahead in every council area except for Bristol — received 91,006. Katy Grant (Green) received 64,623 votes and Benet Allen (Liberal Democrat) received 45,864.

Turnout in the election was 23.09% — a drop from 30.72% in 2021 when the election was held concurrently with the West of England Metro Mayor election. This time the only other election happening at the same time was Bristol City Council elections, apart from two by-elections in Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

Mr Shelford said he would not give a comment if he lost. Despite coming third, Ms Grant said: “It’s been a really solid result — particularly in Bristol where I look forward to a Green lead hopefully declared later today.”