Join us
Membership

Search

Keep proper journalism alive. It's time to Back the Cable
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Area in Focus – the fight for the St Paul’s dentist’s

In February, hundreds of people queued up on Ashley Road for several days to register for NHS dentistry, as the local practice reopened. In this episode, we tell the story of the campaigners who fought to ensure their neighbourhood did not lose a vital health service.

Podcasts
Alex Turner Mary Holditch George Colwey
Alex Turner, Mary Holditch and George Colwey

This time in 2023, if you passed through St Paul’s on a Thursday afternoon you’d find a group of people – from primary kids to pensioners – gathered on Ashley Road to protest the closure of the local dentist’s.

It was part of a wave of planned cuts by private health giant BUPA, affecting 85 practices.

The announcement of the closures revealed the human impact of facts uncovered by a BBC investigation in 2022. This found that it’s almost impossible to get a dentist in Bristol.

The research showed that 98% of dental practices in the city were not accepting new adult NHS patients. Surrounding areas were similarly bleak.

The looming shutdown of the St Paul’s practice meant thousands of NHS patients were suddenly facing life without a dentist. Many were on low incomes, or from communities that already face significant inequalities around health and healthcare.

As the clock ticked down to the doors closing for the final time on 30 June, dozens of people contacted the Cable in response to a callout we put out about Bristol’s dental crisis.

Some were panicking about losing their dentist’s at St Paul’s, as they looked in vain for a replacement. Others shared their experiences of going for years without dental care, emptying their savings to go private, or even taking pliers to their own mouths.

The dental practice closure made local headlines. But seven months later it was all over the national news – as it reopened under new management, with hundreds of people queueing round the block to get an NHS registration. Footage of the queues starkly illustrated the dire state of dentistry in the UK.

In this issue of our Area in Focus podcast, we talk to the remarkable group of campaigners who fought for the surgery to reopen – and succeeded, meaning local people could have a community dentist again.

How did they manage it? And does the story hold lessons for other campaigners – and for the public bodies and private companies who hold the power in healthcare?

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Video

Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds

A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Cable Community News

Illustration showing need for more diversity in the media (credit: @laurence_ware_design)

We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base

The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Reports

Image of people protesting against the closure of dental care services in St Pauls, Bristol in June 2023 (credit: Alexander Turner)

Campaigners say St Paul’s dentist could have reopened sooner, after enquiry went unanswered

NHS denies busy surgery where thousands queued could have stayed open, but residents' group leaders call for more transparency.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

Local Elections 2024

A cartoon of a voter putting a voting slip into a ballot box. Opposite is an electoral map of Bristol, where the Green Party won the most seats.

Listen: The Debrief – what does Bristol’s Green surge mean for the city, and what next for the council under a new committee system?

The Green Party became Bristol's largest party at local elections on 2 May, falling just short of an overall majority. As Bristol kisses goodbye to its mayoral system, what will happen next?

Matty Edwards George Colwey Priyanka Raval
Matty Edwards, George Colwey and Priyanka Raval

Photography

Rack ’em up: Bristol’s bustling pub pool culture in pictures

In this photo essay, the Cable captures the unique spirit of amateur pool at a series of boozers in pockets of the city where the pub sport culture has been alive and well for decades.

Gökçe Yeniev Sean Morrison
Gökçe Yeniev and Sean Morrison

Local Elections 2024

Green surge secures historic victory at Bristol council elections

The Green Party gained 10 seats, mostly from Labour, but fell just short of a majority. Now, they will go into Bristol's new committee system as the largest party, but restated their commitment to work with others in leading the council.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Reports

Labour’s Clare Moody wins Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner election

Turnout was low as the former MEP, who campaigned on improving neighbourhood policing and reducing violent crime, narrowly defeated incumbent Conservative Mark Shelford

John Wimperis

Local Elections 2024

None of the above: what are the alternatives for Bristol voters fed up of the big parties?

If you don’t want to vote for Labour, the Greens, the Lib Dems or the Tories, smaller parties and independents are offering options that don’t involve sitting at home or spoiling your ballot.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning