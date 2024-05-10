Last week the Green Party seized a historic victory at Bristol’s local elections, gaining 10 seats but falling just short of the 36 needed for an overall majority in the council chamber.
The Greens had been expected to come out as the largest party, as eight years of Labour rule under mayor Marvin Rees came to an end – and with it the city’s mayoral system of governance. But their surging support proved to be even stronger than expected, prompting emotional and jubilant scenes at election counts in Easton and Brislington on Friday evening (3 May).
Now that the dust has settled after a sometimes bad-tempered campaign, Cable journalists Matty Edwards and Priyanka Raval recap what it was like covering the local election results, and unpick what it all means for the city.
What is really behind Bristol’s Green surge? How did the other political parties fare when the scores were totted up? And with a general election on the horizon, what do these results means for the Greens’ chances of unseating Labour in the new Bristol Central constituency?
The Greens have constantly said that ‘nobody has a monopoly on good ideas’, and that they want to run the council in a less toxic way where parties work together more often.
But which of the Green Party policies from their manifesto will have the backing of other parties, and which will cause a stir at City Hall? And as conversations begin behind closed doors, how exactly will power sharing work under the new committee system?
You can listen back to our special local election episodes of Bristol Unpacked with Labour’s Tom Renhard, the Green Party’s Emma Edwards, Lib Dem Jos Clark and Tory Mark Weston. And if you want a recap on the political change underway in the city, check out the rest of our local election coverage here.
