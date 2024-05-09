Join us
Rack ’em up: Bristol’s bustling pub pool culture in pictures

In this photo essay, the Cable captures the unique spirit of amateur pool at a series of boozers in pockets of the city where the pub sport culture has been alive and well for decades.

Photography
Gökçe Yeniev Sean Morrison
Gökçe Yeniev and Sean Morrison

“What rules?” Seasoned regular B, who’s been on the table undefeated for hours, puts the question to a nervous newcomer, as he scores off the name of his previous opponent on the chalkboard next to the pool table in the Plough Inn, Easton.

The new player shrugs, before the regulars baffle him with the rules of the house. Two shots don’t carry here, you can move the white ball on a foul, but only to behind the break line. A ball has to touch a cushion on every shot. 

Winner breaks, and B – a longtime player known for dominating the table – is chalking his cue, expressionless, as his next victim racks up. He gives his mate, a cheerful bloke supping a Nigerian-import Guinness, a side glance as if to say, ‘easy prey’.

The Plough is just one of dozens of pubs in pockets of Bristol where pool culture has been alive and well for as long as players can remember. Some regulars, like B, have been playing there for decades.

Whether it’s a tense winner-stays-on match at the Jolly Cobblers in Kingswood, home to the Wednesday night pool league champions, or a drunken game of doubles with friends in the Masonic in Bedminster, there’s a spot for everyone.

The clientele around the table differs from pub to pub – just like pints, some are livelier than others – and so does the quality of the cues. The same goes for the tables themselves – they can’t all be pristine green and freshly brushed.

But that’s all part of it. The shit ones are for practicing chip shots because they’re already ripped up; the good ones for finessing technique, as the balls will actually travel in the direction you mean them to on a quality table.

Photographer Gökçe Yeniev has been capturing the unique spirit of the pub sport, and the spectrum of atmospheres that come with following it across the city from north to south of the river, in black and white. 

A group of amateurs at the business end of their doubles match in the Sportsman, Horfield. The curly-haired bloke is assessing the angle his partner has on the red, but he’d do well to have some faith and just let his mate play his own game.
The pressure’s on as this punter takes on a difficult shot in front of an audience with high expectations. With a bit of right-hand-side on the cue ball she has a good chance of sinking her red into the far corner pocket.
B looks on, unimpressed by his opponent’s cue action, during a winner-stays-on game at the Plough in Easton.
A player leaves their pint of Guinness sitting precariously on the edge of a pool table in the Sportsman, before they’re told such behaviour is sacrilegious. Have some respect mate!
These two are taking a quick break after a tense best of three at the Masonic, Bedminster. The bloke on the left reckons they should move on to another pub, where they’ve a better chance of not having to drink out of plastics.
This one doesn’t seem too fazed after completing a nice double – only for the white to follow the object ball into the pocket. Two shots carry on this table at the Masonic.
This guy’s brought his own cue to the pub. Nice and light, smooth glossy finish. That said, the house cues at the Jolly Cobblers in Kingswood aren’t too bad.
A tourist fools around on the table at the Jolly Cobblers, as a regular pokes his nose in from the garden. This place is home to Bristol’s best pub team, champions of the Wednesday night league.
A shit break from a decent player at the Old Stillage in St George. There’s no easy route to the black from here, and she’s to hurry up as it’s last orders at the bar.
You can’t tell but this one’s racked up wrong here at the Sportsman. Someone tell him the balls at the two rear corners of the triangle are the same colour.

