Revealed: Bristol Uni plans to cut mental health services are ‘reckless’, staff warn Up to half of the wellbeing service are facing redundancy, despite a high number of student suicides in recent years.

The University of Bristol is planning a drastic restructure of its student wellbeing service from September, the Cable can reveal.

Whistleblowers fear the plans will have detrimental effects on student mental health provision. They come two years after a landmark court judgment found the university had contributed to the suicide of Natasha Abrahart, one of 12 students who took their lives between 2016 and 2018.

At present, a ‘wellbeing access’ team manages referrals, prioritising students according to their risk levels. Advisors then hold one-to-one appointments with students, signposting them to support services where needed, acting as a liaison between staff and students.

Under the proposals, up to half of the staff team face redundancy, with some roles reassigned and others removed. The access team would be scrapped and replaced by an online booking system.

Staff say it’s a move towards “a reduced offer” that will render workloads unmanageable, and take capacity away from crucial outreach and prevention work.

“As we’ve seen from previous coverage of student deaths, without robust risk assessment and outreach – students will fall through the gaps,” says Tara*, one of the wellbeing team.

Natasha Abrahart was just 20 when she died in April 2018, the day before she was due to give an oral presentation. Four years later, a judgment in Bristol County Court found the University of Bristol had failed to make reasonable adjustments for her social anxiety disorder – with the High Court upholding the ruling this year.

“It is for the University of Bristol, and higher education institutions across the country, to get their houses in order,” said her dad, standing next to his wife outside the courthouse.

‘Twisting the data’

In comments to the Cable, a spokesperson for the University of Bristol said: “The mental health and wellbeing of our community is at the heart of decision-making across the university.

“It is important to note that no changes have yet been made and that colleagues will continue to be fully involved as this process progresses,” the spokesperson added.

The university claims its proposals aim to improve students’ user experience and deliver “value for money.” But staff question the underlying evidence – “they’re twisting data to fit their agenda,” says Chris*.

The university put massive investment into this service when it was set up six years ago, deliberately to make it sector-leading… Now this proposal is going to take us back to what we had, which didn’t work.

Today (6 June) marks the end of the statutory consultation period required around proposed redundancies, which could see the current 44 full-time equivalent (FTE) staffing scaled back to 20 or less.

Some say they feel undervalued, unheard and worried at the prospect of their service turning into a “production line”.

Staff, who have submitted a detailed rebuttal of the university’s plans, must now wait while their jobs hang in the balance – deeply concerned for their own livelihoods, and for what might await next year’s student cohort.

And the wider question remains – what duty of care do universities have to their students? Mr Justice Linden, the High Court judge who this year rejected the University of Bristol’s appeal against the 2022 Natasha Abrahart ruling, declined to make a verdict on that point.

‘Poor consultation’

In mid-April, senior managers first announced that changes were on the way. A week later, the introduction of the word “redundancy” triggered the beginning of the statutory consultation period.

The Cable first spoke to whistleblowers in mid-May, who were fresh from a meeting – which they said had been less than fruitful – with Steven Hall, the university’s director of student experience.

Staff were given just 13 working days to submit rebuttals and work on a counter-proposal – during exam time, the service’s busiest period.

“We were working until 10 or 11 in the evening – our jobs and livelihoods are at stake, you can’t just switch off from it,” says Alan*. “I’m struggling to sleep, I’m waking up in the middle of the night thinking about it.”

Already struggling with workloads, staff – represented by unions UCU, Unite and Unison – say they made multiple requests for the consultation period to be extended. These were refused.

“Extending consultation would mean delaying the implementation of service changes beyond the start of the next academic year, which we believe would not be in the best interests of staff or students,” the university’s spokesperson said.

But that reasoning doesn’t fly with staff. “We’ve asked them – do you want it done well or done quickly?” says Chris. “It really seems like speed over quality.”

Many have taken time off because of the stress of the situation. “Morale in the office is low, it’s so quiet,” says Tara. “We’re being expected to just keep the show on the road, and we’re trying to shield the students we support from it.”

Seven pregnant employees now find themselves in negotiation with HR about how redundancy could affect their maternity pay. Five staff were hired as recently as January and now face job cuts.

Despite the university’s comments about involving staff in the ongoing process, those we spoke to say feedback has not been taken on, with meetings often feeling rushed and questions not fully addressed.

“It seems very risky,” says Tara. “I’m fairly confident this model won’t work – but by the time they’ve found that out, it will be too late to backtrack on having fired half the staff.”

What’s the real motive?

The university’s stated motivations for making change include poor levels of satisfaction among students, who experience a “clunky and confusing user experience”.

But staff dispute this. “That’s just not the feedback we get,” Tara says. She says repeated references have been made to “extensive student feedback”, both in the proposal and during the consultation meetings.

But despite assurances this data would be shared, staff allege it never was.

“We have a feedback system, so we’ve got data that says that they are satisfied with the service,” says Tara. “We’ve sent them that too. We’ve got quotes in there about 98% student satisfaction. They just didn’t even register it.”

The other driver for change is “value for money” – with sources perplexed by this.

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news

sent to your inbox every Saturday morning

In its comments to the Cable, the university said: “We are committed to a whole university approach to mental health and wellbeing, and as such the University of Bristol has one of the highest levels of investment in this area of any university in the UK.”

When Natasha Abrahart took her life in April 2018, she was the 12th student to have done so in 18 months. The university subsequently poured more than £1 million into wellbeing services.

Despite this, the proposal now suggests stripping back the service to a staff team to around 20 FTE, as per other higher education institutions, based on a 2022 benchmarking study.

For some, the move simply feels like a U-turn. “The university put massive investment into this service when it was set up six years ago, deliberately to make it sector-leading,” says Chris. “It’s supposed to be better than other universities – now this proposal is going to take us back to what we had, which didn’t work.”

Staff speculate whether savings of wages – which they estimate to be around £400k – are the real motive. In its statement, the university insisted this is not the case.

‘It’s going to be like a production line’

Whatever the rationale, staff fear the outcome will inevitably be a service that offers less and is focused on brief, generalist advice provided within a single appointment.

One, Simon* is still impacted by working with a student who took their life some years ago. “I felt very pressured into sticking to the ‘one session model’ when working with that student and I passed them onto services that didn’t have the capacity to follow up or check in,” he recalls.

“We want more meaningful contact with students. What they propose – it’s very much a revolving door, or a production line,” adds colleague Sheila*.

Reporting on the stories that matter to you. Only with your support. Join now

There are currently between two and four appointments a day per staff member, but the new model increases that to as many as five. Staff say this is impossible given that the admin work they do around the meetings can take longer than the one-to-ones themselves.

This can include making an action plan, sending follow-up resources or check-in emails, making referrals, meeting with senior tutors, doing workshops and working with the student union.

“The university has greatly undervalued our work,” says Simon. “We need some flex in our day to debrief, to have supervisions, to deal with the secondary trauma we get from difficult disclosures. The new model won’t even give us time to go to the loo.”

Such working conditions will inevitably harm employee wellbeing, sources warn – leading to situations that are unsafe for them – and therefore for students.

“I feel like saying to them, in your self interest, if people burn out, they can’t work – then the whole thing falls apart,” says Tara. “You’ll just have to close the doors.”

“People expect more from their higher education institutions in terms of mental health support, not less.”

*The names of sources have been changed to protect their anonymity