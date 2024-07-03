The third of our general election special podcasts is a live recording of the housing-focused election hustings hosted by Shelter at the Malcolm X Centre in St Paul’s, Bristol on Wednesday 26 June 2024.
In this event, Samuel Williams (Conservative), Carla Denyer (Green) and Nicholas Coombes (Lib Dem), the general election candidates for the Bristol Central seat – plus Labour councillor Tom Renhard, standing in for their MP Thangam Debbonaire – face a grilling from representatives of the city’s housing organisations.
As well as national housing charity Shelter itself, these include Housing Matters, Caring in Bristol, Bristol Fair Renting Campaign and Bristol Law Centre. Neil Maggs, the seasoned presenter of the Cable’s Bristol Unpacked podcast, is your host.
Their questions come as the city’s acute housing crisis continues unabated. How do the candidates feel about measures to control Bristol’s out-of-control private rental market? How would their parties deliver the tens of thousands of social homes needed to make a difference? What would they do to tackle shocking standards in the emergency accommodation that shameful numbers of households are now forced to live in?
As the clock ticks down to election day, tune in for our latest Cable Live podcast to hear the MP hopefuls’ answers (or in some cases non-answers) to addressing one of our city’s – and country’s – most pressing problems.
As you weigh up casting your vote, don’t miss the rest of our general election coverage – and subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.
Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media
Your support will help the Cable grow, deepening our connections in the city and investigating the issues that matter most in our communities.
Comments
Related content
Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds
A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.
We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base
The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.
VIDEO: What We Want – Meaningful climate action not culture wars
Extinction Rebellion activist Kathy says the Tory government's disgraceful legacy of weaponising action on climate change as part of culture wars.
Not much ‘Bristol’ in Bristol Central hustings: protests and heckles at ‘ill-tempered’ panel
With protests, party co-leaders and prospective cabinet members, the non-selective hustings for Bristol Central largely sidelined local issues in favour of trans rights, and a prospective Starmer government.
VIDEO: What We Want – An investment in young people and services to end knife crime and youth violence
We’re just days away from the general election. In this short video series What We Want, we ask youth workers what they want to see change after 14 years of the Tories.
In Filton and Bradley Stoke, home to Bristol’s defence industry, it’s the Tories on the back foot
The patchwork of suburbs and outlying villages north and east of Bristol has been held by the Conservatives since 2010. But now, a resurgent Labour and rising Reform mean MP Jack Lopresti looks likely to be toppled.
VIDEO: What We Want – Bristol’s frontline workers reveal their priorities for the next government
We're only a few days away from a general election. In a short video series, frontline workers explain how their sector has fared under the Tories – and what changes they want to see.
Election hopefuls feel the heat on independent living, accessible housing and disability rights
Deaf and disabled persons hustings at Bristol Beacon marred by contentious remarks from Reform candidate, with other MP contenders sometimes uncertain of their parties’ policy positions.