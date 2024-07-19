Join us
Listen: Cable Longreads – ‘Hollow victory’: a rape survivor’s journey through broken justice system

Cable reporter Priyanka Raval investigated whether the police’s new approach to prosecuting sexual violence is really making a difference to survivors.

Podcasts
Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

What happens when a notoriously hard to prove crime, meets a failing criminal justice system and a society still mired in misogyny? This Cable investigation, originally published in August 2023, led us down a road exploring this exact question, revealing the full, complex story of how the Bristol police force deals with sexual violence.

In April 2023, a mother contacted the Cable about her daughter’s upcoming rape case. Our reporter Priyanka Raval then investigated what it takes to prosecute a rapist – from attending the trial in Crown Court, to interviewing the key players behind Operation Bluestone, a groundbreaking new initiative designed to improve the criminal justice system and ensure better outcomes for victims. 

The national picture is this. Thanks to MeToo and growing awareness around consent and ‘rape culture’, the numbers of women reporting rape is on the rise. But charging rates and prosecutions are at the lowest levels since records began. In 2020, a joint report by women’s charities stated that outcomes for victims were so poor, rape was effectively being “decriminalised.” 

In response to more survivors coming forward but conviction rates remaining incredibly low, a new approach has been devised to turn the tide. 

Part one follows the story of one survivor whose rapist stood trial two years after she reported the incident to the police, showing the ordeal of going through the entire legal process as a survivor, and how much of a struggle it can be to prosecute a rapist for their crimes.

Part two reveals a wider story: how Avon and Somerset Police has piloted a new ‘whole story approach’ to investigating and prosecuting sexual violence called Operation Bluestone that is now being expanded to police forces across the country. 

Read more on: avon and somerset police

