Just like across the rest of the UK, 4 July produced a historic night (or perhaps more correctly, historic ungodly hours of the morning) when it came to Bristol general election results.
In the race the national media were all over, Carla Denyer became the city’s first Green MP, taking the seat from nine-year incumbent Thangam Debbonaire in a huge swing from Labour.
But elsewhere, the red tide that washed over the UK overwhelmed the outer reaches of the wider Bristol area, sweeping away Tory big beasts including Jacob Rees-Mogg (in North East Somerset and Hanham), Liam Fox (North Somerset) and Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke).
This left the city region completely Labour-held, with the exception of the small island of Green in the centre. But it’s worth noting that Denyer’s party also increased their vote share everywhere else in Bristol itself, cutting into Labour majorities in three of the other four constituencies.
Cable journalists capped off our election coverage by sitting up all night at ballot counts in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath, watching the results come in and getting up close and personal with the winners, losers and inbetweeners of the general election 2024.
What did we make of it all? Join a sleepless Matty Edwards and Priyanka Raval for a special, slightly delirious Bristol general election results debrief in which they try to unpick what happened.
In the last 24 hours we’ve seen a total Tory wipeout, a Labour landslide and a groundbreaking gain for the Green party. But where does this leave our city – and the country – as 2024 rolls on?
Need to remind yourself of what just happened? Don't miss the rest of our in-depth general election coverage – and subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.
