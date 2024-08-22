Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Education is the great liberator: the Bristol activists forging links with teachers in Palestine

Yasmeen Eshtaya is a Palestinian teacher whose life has been deeply affected by the brutal violence of the Israeli state. But she is committed to reconciliation and forming bonds through teaching Arabic – including to people in Bristol.

A person in a headscarf standing outside.
Features
Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

“Arabic and Hebrew are sisters. It’s not very difficult for an Arabic speaker to learn Hebrew, or a Hebrew speaker to learn Arabic.”

I’m speaking to Yasmeen Eshtaya, a Palestinian teacher, writer and poet who lives in Salem, in the West Bank. She’s telling me about the role of language in breaking down cultural barriers, even in the midst of extreme violence. 

“I advise that the Israelis learn Arabic, the Palestinians learn Hebrew,” she continues. “Maybe we find many things in common between us, so we might just reduce the rate of hatred toward each other.”

It’s a remarkable insight from someone whose life has been shaped by hardship amid the daily indignities of the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank.

Salem, a small town of 8,000 people, just to the east of the Palestinian city of Nablus, an area nominally under the control of the Palestinian National Authority. However, Salem’s proximity to two Israeli settlements means that it is frequently targeted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), who typically evacuate or shoot residents, and destroy their homes.

“The area is always in danger”, says Eshtaya. “We have many, many martyrs.”

The violence of the occupation has had a profound impact on Eshtaya’s life. Two decades ago, her father was shot and killed.

“He was preparing to go to work as a taxi driver, and I was preparing to go to school. I didn’t even give him a kiss, or [say] goodbye,” she says with a heavy sigh. Later that day, as the family waited for him at lunch, somebody arrived at the house with the news that he had been shot while driving.

Despite this loss, Eshtaya is resolute in wanting to seek dialogue with Israelis, a stance inspired by her mother after she became a widow. “She [told us that] we don’t want to take revenge, because taking revenge will lead to more losses. So we are a family looking for peace.

Her search led her towards an organisation called Parents Circle Families Forum, Palestinians and Israelis who have lost family members to violence, and are committed to reconciliation. Among this group, she formed a transformative bond with an Israeli activist, Miriam Ben Raphael.

In her work as an online Arabic teacher, she has also made connections with people in the UK. One of her students was Amber Williams, an education worker, trade unionist and activist from Bristol. 

Bonding over language and loss

“Yasmeen’s lush,” says Williams, who I speak to over Zoom. She began learning Arabic with Eshtaya after a friend introduced them in 2018.  

Eshtaya explains how the two bonded over their mutual love of languages and their shared experience of parental loss. “She started to learn Arabic with me, but after the death of her mother, God be merciful on her soul, she couldn’t continue. But we keep in touch.”

Williams’ family has a longstanding connection with the Palestinian cause. Williams’ mother, Nina Franklin, was a teacher, and former head of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) whose career started in St George. “My mum’s thing has always been fighting against oppression and injustice”, says Williams. 

Franklin became a passionate advocate for Palestine after visiting in 2014. Williams, who is the Bristol District President of the National Education Union, also runs the Nina Franklin fund, which was named in honour of her mother after she passed away from cancer in 2020. To date, the Nina Franklin Fund has raised over £40,000 to build schools and provide educational resources in Palestine. 

Williams visited the West Bank in January 2023, a pivotal experience. She saw first hand the obstacles that Palestinian educators face, with the Israeli military frequently destroying schools. “There is this one school that we started to build back in 2020 and it was destroyed something like 17 times. And we just kept rebuilding it and rebuilding it.” 

She recalls a moment when Palestinian school children took their exams in a tent, after their school near Bethlehem was demolished by the IDF in May 2023. It was an experience that left her enraged, but also hopeful. “It’s more of an empowering feeling. It’s a stronger stance than hope —more like resistance in education.” 

Williams is unequivocal that Israeli demolitions of Palestinian schools represent a campaign of ‘scholasticide’ — a sustained and deliberate attack on the education system. “There is a reason why they’re going after universities and schools”, she says, mentioning the near total destruction of the education infrastructure in Gaza. 

But in the face of these continued atrocities, Williams – like Eshtaya – believes education offers one of the only routes of genuine change in the region. As she puts it: “Education is the greatest liberator.”

Find out more about the Nina Franklin Fund.

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom, producing award-winning journalism that shines a light into the depths of what’s happening in Bristol. We’re able to do this because we’re owned and steered by more than 2,500 local members – not shareholders, vested interests or press barons.

We’re now inches away from our 2024 membership target! Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Read more on: palestine-israel

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom, producing award-winning journalism that shines a light into the depths of what’s happening in Bristol.

We’re now inches away from our 2024 membership target! Will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

People Just Do Something

Listen: People Just Do Something and how to start a student encampment

People Just Do Something is a relaxing and possibly enraging podcast about people who might self-identify as activists, untangling the means of effecting change in Bristol, broken Britain and beyond.

Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and George Colwey

Reports

‘The only language the university speaks is money’: pro-Palestine students now facing eviction

A possession order brought by Bristol University to evict the protest camp has been rejected - but only until further hearings on 19 July.

Daniel Tester

Podcasts

Seven people stood outside a building. Two are holding Palestine flags.

Listen: The Debrief, as seven Palestine Action activists are found guilty of criminal damage to Bristol’s ‘murder factory’

Cable journalists discuss covering the recent 'Elbit seven' trial, which brought into sharp focus a Bristol-based arms manufacturer’s role in supplying Israel’s war in Gaza.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Salma Najjar on experiencing the Gaza war as a Palestinian in the UK

Salma, a lawyer who spent her childhood in Gaza, shares the 'dystopian' experience of life under occupation and knowing your family are in a war zone, as well as discussing happier memories and pro-Palestinian activism in the UK.

Neil Maggs George Colwey Priyanka Raval
Neil Maggs, George Colwey and Priyanka Raval

Features

A woman with a face covering sits behind a placard marked 'Free Palestine'

‘Speaking is a political act’: Bristol artists push Arnolfini for action over Palestine controversy

The prominent gallery has apologised for cancelling two events from the Palestine Film Festival in November – but an emerging artists-led campaign says it doesn’t go far enough.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

Podcasts

Listen: Inside Bristol’s ‘murder factory’ arms facility, with the activists on trial for occupying it

Palestine Action activists are on trial for smashing into an Elbit factory that ships weapons technologies to Israel. But at the heart of this case is the history and tragedy of Israel’s operations in Gaza, and how Bristol’s facility plays a role in the death and destruction.

Sean Morrison George Colwey
Sean Morrison and George Colwey
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning