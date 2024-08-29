Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

‘We need to face them on the streets’: how trade unions are responding to the far-right threat

The scale of the recent far-right turnout in Bristol rattled many trade unionists. Now, an anti-racist taskforce is forming to organise opposition in the South West, but activists say unions must show they have migrant workers’ backs.

A cardboard placard showing a swastika being thrown in a bin is raised above a city street full of people protesting
This Better Work
Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

“Normally at anti-racist protests, any kind of protests in Bristol, we go as a family”, says Matt Hollinshead, a regional organiser for the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union. 

“It would be my little boy in a carrier, and we’d just rock up without any question about it,” he goes on. “And this time I was like, actually, maybe stay home.”

Hollinshead is talking about the day he attended the anti-fascist mobilisation in Bristol on 3 August – this time without his family – in response to far-right groups descending on the city

“My partner’s an immigrant, we’ve got a mixed-race kid. We’re Muslim. It was a heightened time in terms of stress,” he says, describing the effect of witnessing such intense aggression that day.

Like many activists and trade unionists, he was taken aback by the scale of the far-right presence, which he believes left many unprepared. He argues that the day was marked by a lack of coordination and “quite disastrous complacency” on the part of unions and other activists. 

Yet when the threat of a second far-right rally was revealed a few days later, there was a much more robust response – and Hollinshead was among the several thousand people who turned out to defend an immigration lawyer’s office in Old Market.

“People took it really seriously”, he says of the counter-demonstration. “You had the Bristol Anti-racist Action WhatsApp group that got started by a mate, who’s a Unite activist, that very quickly had a big trade union presence. And you had a rank and file network of ordinary reps, not organising through official channels necessarily, but organising to support each other across trade unions.”

‘We can organise members across the region’

PCS was not the only union to respond in this way. After the 3 August confrontation, Unite officials held an emergency meeting, explains Brett Sparkes, regional community and Unite in Schools coordinator. The result was the founding of an anti-racist taskforce designed to coordinate demonstrations opposing the far-right across the South West. 

Politicians talk about how migrant workers have been the cause of the trouble, or the cause of the decline of the public services

Adekunle Akinola, Unison

“We can notify members across the region, and in others, if we spot anything likely to happen. We can notify them and organise them so they’re on the streets”, says Sparkes. 

“In my experience – and I go back to the anti-apartheid movement in London – the only way to beat these people is to face up to them on the streets. They tend to dwindle away then. So that’s really important,” he says, mentioning recent successful demonstrations against the far right in towns such as Bournemouth, Taunton and Yeovil. 

Sparkes’ work with the taskforce builds on his previous experience both as an organiser and educator, where he speaks to young people in schools and universities about the world of work and the role of the trade union movement. He has also long been involved in Unity over Division, a campaign started by Unite to counter far-right and racist narratives that have taken root in many communities riven by austerity and declining public services. 

“We encourage shop stewards, elected representatives, to engage in conversations with fellow workers about the language of the far right, to call out racist, homophobic, misogynistic, ableist language – which we see more and more of,” he says. 

But some activists believe trade unions need to be even more proactive, particularly when it comes to internal anti-racist work, and defending the interests of migrant workers. 

‘Trade unions must support migrant workers’

“I found it shameful we still have such rhetoric going on, so much hate towards Black people, immigrants and refugees”, says Adekunle Akinola. 

Akinola is a healthcare worker based in Taunton and is vice-chair of the Unison Black members self-organised group in the South West. “We create a safe space for Black members to discuss their challenges, the issues they have, and then also share ideas on how to resolve all of these issues,” he says.

Though shocked and frustrated at the racist violence that has swept the country over the past few weeks, he is not surprised by it. 

“I’ve said to people: the greatest enabler of hate towards people of colour in this country is the government itself”, he says, describing how “politicians talk about how migrant workers have been the cause of the trouble or the cause of the decline of the public services”. 

Akinola mentions the vulnerability faced by many migrant workers in the healthcare sector, who not only frequently experience racism in their places of work, but also face visa restrictions. Many enter the UK on a tier 2 visa, otherwise known as a Skilled Worker Visa, which requires a certificate of sponsorship from an employer. 

“When you have migrant workers coming, ideally they should be seen as coming to serve the community and not coming to serve an individual employer,” he says. “Because by attaching the life and freedom of a migrant worker to one employer that has issued them the COS [certificate of sponsorship], that means you are tying them to a slave master.” 

Akinola also believes unions need to do more to encourage migrant workers to join. 

“Unless the trade unions in this country go and seek out these people and actually show them we are here for you, and show them what powers they have by being members of the union and what they can achieve, they will not find migrant workers trusting them enough to want to join,” he says.

Problematic history

Hollinshead acknowledges that in the past, many unions themselves had racist policies. “The NF [National Front] used to have a trade union section, and there used to be real issues with the far right actually trying to mobilise people in unions,”  he says.

He gives the example of the 1963 Bristol Bus Boycott. “One of the main antagonists to the boycott was one of the forerunners of Unite,” he goes on. “And now obviously Unite recognises the problems with that and is very proud of having ended up on the right side of that dispute, but it’s a problem.”

Yet all the activists I spoke to believe that unions still have a vital role to play in challenging the far right and countering racist narratives. 

As Hollinshead puts it: “We’re the largest membership organisations for working people in the country. We’ve got huge membership, we’ve got huge reach, and we’re already organised in terms of solidarity and the people who are involved already get the idea of sticking together and putting your neck out for your fellow workers.”

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and our first target is to raise our membership income by 50% within 12 months. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Read more on: antifascism, trade unions, workers rights

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom, producing award-winning journalism that shines a light into the depths of what’s happening in Bristol.

We’re now inches away from our 2024 membership target! Will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Podcasts

Illustration depicting NHS staff whistleblowing on racism

Listen: The Debrief, digging deeper into revelations of institutional racism at a local NHS trust

Priyanka Raval discusses the inside story of her recent investigation into racism in health services, and what it says about the state of the NHS, with Cable colleague Matty Edwards.

Priyanka Raval Matty Edwards George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Matty Edwards and George Colwey

This Better Work

‘Precarity is the thing that joins all this work together’: Bristol’s sex workers demand labour rights

The UK needs to decriminalise sex work to expand labour rights and protections to all, and enable sex workers to unionise, local activists say. 

Natalie Sherriff
Natalie Sherriff

This Better Work

Will AI free us from drudgery – or reduce us to robots?

Artificial intelligence already helps employers treat workers like robots – and the fear is that it could also take their jobs. Its huge potential benefits will only be shared if unions get to have their say.

Adam Cantwell-Corn
Adam Cantwell-Corn

Features

‘The pressure is driving people out’: nursery workers warn government childcare reforms will backfire

The government has promised to expand free childcare, and confirmed it will relax permitted ratios of nursery workers to children. But staff around Bristol say nurseries won't survive these changes without a major funding boost.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

This Better Work

How can workers turn strikes into wins?

As the cost of living crisis bites, recent months have seen the return of mass strikes. While the cards are stacked against workers, they have won important victories – how have these been achieved, and how can we build on them?

Josh Connor

This Better Work

Why we need industrial correspondents

Strikes are back, but the industrial reporters have pretty much vanished. I sit down with industrial correspondents, past and present, to find out about life on the beat, and why reviving this coverage matters.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning