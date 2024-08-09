Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

The Cable View: The right-wing press pedalling hateful, racist bullshit has fuelled the violence on our streets. It’s time for change.

When sensationalist drivel is favoured over accurate, balanced, nuanced and insightful journalism, we all all lose out.

A crowd of far-right protesters are standing off against a line of police officers. One office is wielding a baton.

Photo: Simon Halliday

Cable Community News
The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

For as long as there has been immigration in this country, there has always been a backlash. And it’s the right-wing mainstream media and politicians who have always been sounding the alarm.

From Max Mosley and the fascists in the 30’s, through to Enoch Powell and his infamous “Rivers of blood” speech, the skinheads, the National Front. More recently – the British National party, the EDL, UKIP, and now Nigel Farage’s new outfit, Reform.

On Saturday, the far-right rioters who descended on Castle Park organised under the banner of ‘stop the boats’ – the constant refrain of a dying Tory government clinging to power, knowing they were done for.

You’d think politicians would realise the bloody, violent consequences of stirring up this hatred – of reaching for that tired message of scapegoating all our country’s problems on an ‘Other’, on ‘Migrants’.

The right-wing press too. For pasting their front pages with racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant sentiment that we hear being spouted by those who’ve joined in the far-right violence on our streets in the past week.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail ran the front page, “Night anti-hate marchers faced down the thugs,” distancing themselves from the scenes of violent disorder. But, as many have pointed out, this is a very transparent effort to now launder their reputation.

Choosing to favour inflammatory, sensensationalist drivel over accurate, balanced, nuanced and insightful journalism, has left this country less informed – in a digital age of disinformation when this stuff matters so much.

Social media and influencer-hate preachers like Andrew Tate deserve a mention too. It’s thanks to them that the lies which sparked the violence across the country were able to spread so rapidly, having such a devastating effect.

Something needs to change, and we believe independent, local media has a role in that. At the Cable we’re committed to reporting on and calling out the violence by racist, far-right fascists, and to providing a reliable, local source of news to counter disinformation.

Our reporters were on the scene during Saturday’s violence. But we don’t rush to be first to the story, instead using our resources to give readers a more in depth insight into what happened, and why. 

But it doesn’t stop there. We’re continuing to dig into the underlying issues of anti-immigrant sentiment, and how different groups of people are set against each other by the media – because when the violence subsides, the underlying issues will still be present. 

We need to report on the issues, not just the flashpoints.

For years we have written about the organisations who provide vital support for refugees and we’ll continue to do so – we’re proud that Bristol is a city of sanctuary. And we stand in solidarity with those organising resistance to this hatred.

We celebrate the bravery of the counter demonstrators who put themselves between the thugs who targeted a hotel housing refugees and asylum seekers in Redcliffe on Saturday, and those who turned up on Wednesday to send the clear message that these people are part of our community – welcomed and loved.

And, we will, as we have done, go to the front of the action to do it.

A police officer on horseback pushes back a far right protester by putting his hand in his face, while other protesters on Bristol Bridge look on
After violent clashes in Castle Park on Saturday, police pushed back far-right protesters onto Bristol Bridge.

We know this is a situation partly brought about by the polarisation of society, the culture wars and the demonisation of the working class. So will continue to reach across the divide.

Often what we hear from those too simplistically termed as the “far right” – are pissed off people, pissed off with real problems – homelessness, poverty, defunding of social services, a lack of social housing, the cost of living.

And we want to show that this anger – while totally misdirected – is valid. We just need to hold the right people accountable: Not migrants, not Black and Brown people – the government, rampant capitalism, and a gutter press.

The mainstream media has been all too happy to throw vulnerable people under the bus to sell papers and get clicks. But we are here to provide an alternative model, both in our reporting and by lobbying for a fairer, better media landscape.

A way to take on the right wing press is to become a member of the Bristol Cable. We need your support more than ever to keep going, so that we can tell these complex stories and counter misinformation.

Join the Cable

And next week, we’re hosting an event at Easton Community Centre about how to build a better media, and in light of recent events we’ll be discussing what Bristol can do to take on the right-wing media.

An advertisement for a public discussion event titled "HOW TO TAKE ON THE RIGHT-WING PRESS?" hosted at Easton Community Centre by MRC and The Bristol Cable on Wednesday, August 14 at 6.30 pm.

Join 2,500 Cable members redefining local media

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom, producing award-winning journalism that shines a light into the depths of what’s happening in Bristol.

We’re now inches away from our 2024 membership target! Will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

General Election 2024

LIVE: Bristol general election results, as Greens win Bristol Central and Labour gains seats off Tories

Bristol general election results 2024: Labour will be looking to take seats off the Tories on the edge of Bristol in the general election, while the Greens have their eyes on Bristol Central.

Eliz Mizon Matty Edwards
Eliz Mizon and Matty Edwards

Video

Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds

A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Cable Community News

Illustration showing need for more diversity in the media (credit: @laurence_ware_design)

We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base

The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Reports

A large crowd gather in the road on a city street.

Huge counter demo in Bristol sends clear message that far right not welcome – as it happened

After the Bristol riot on Saturday, Cable reporters were live at the scene as counter protesters returned to the streets to stand up to the far right.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval Matty Edwards
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and Matty Edwards

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

No to Section 60

No To Section 60: Letter to local MPs demanding suspicionless search legislation is scrapped

Here's a draft letter to be sent to your local MP demanding that they push for the repeal of Section 60 police stop and search powers

The Bristol Cable
The Bristol Cable

Features

A crowd of counter protesters by Castle Park, with one holding up a placard saying 'Fuck off fascists'

Long Read: Bristol took a stand against the far right, and it’s preparing to do it all over again

As the dust settles on the weekends’ clashes, the Cable reflects on the evening’s events - the racism, the resistance and the tensions that fuelled them.

Priyanka Raval Sean Morrison
Priyanka Raval and Sean Morrison

Opinion

An illustration of tower blocks that look old and battered, with tools laid out in front of them

‘Bristol’s council housing failings are shocking – but are just the tip of a massive national iceberg’

Decades of underinvestment in council homes by central government have led to unacceptable living standards for tenants, in our city and across the country. A national solution is needed.

Paul Smith, Elim Housing Association
Paul Smith, Elim Housing Association

People Just Do Something

Two journalists sitting on an outdoor stage interview guest speaker Grace Blakeley

Listen: People Just Do Something with Grace Blakeley and the ‘cacophony of woke’

People Just Do Something is a relaxing and possibly enraging podcast about people who might self-identify as activists, untangling the means of effecting change in Bristol, broken Britain and beyond.

George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning