Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

‘Being a man kills your feelings’: Moses McKenzie on masculinity, liberation and community

From Ends to the Eighties, the Cable catches up with Bristolian author Moses McKenzie to talk about men and masculinity in fiction and the present day.

A man in a black hoodie and hat, seen in head-and-shoulders view, stands against a set of ornate railings
Reports
Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

“It’s about how someone becomes a man, and how becoming a man is killing your feelings,” says Bristolian author Moses McKenzie of his second novel, Fast by the Horns.

The story is set in 1980 in the Rastafari community of St Paul’s. Our narrator is 14-year-old Jabari, the proud son of the prophet-like community leader, Ras Levi. 

It was a time when racism was rife, and police in “panda cars and bully vans” harassed the community. In response, the Rastafarian community built strong mechanisms for self sufficiency – independent of ‘Babylon’ – the system of white oppression. 

“That’s what a real man justice was, anyway: taking it inna your own hand,” Jabari says in the book’s opening. The Rastafari mission to be “free of the Babylon fuckery” and to return to the homeland Ethiopia, is borne by the men, they shoulder this responsibility. 

Meanwhile, a breakaway group of women, spearheaded by the character Joyce, complains of the ‘exclusionary expectations of womanhood’.

Exploring a relationship between father and son, against the backdrop of heightened political tension, is a fascinating context to explore the theme of masculinity. 

At a time when reports of young boys entangled in knife crime come tragically often, and the ‘crisis of masculinity’ is never far from the public discourse, it feels like a pertinent time to sit down with McKenzie and hear his insights. 

Liberation, but not for everyone 

St Paul’s is conjured in the novel with vivid, lyrical mastery, typical of McKenzie’s style, developed in his first novel An Olive Grove in Ends. Here, “the Rastafari language did reign supreme”.

Reggae classics sound from the record player. Fumes of ganja mix with the rhythmic drumming and chanting from the ‘Nyabinghi’ – worship gatherings. 

The Cultural and Community centre is the epicentre, with Ras Levi at its head. They run classes on Pan African study, knowledge of Rastafari – because, as Jabari says, “an Englishman can’t teach yeh nothing but how to forgive him crime”.

Money is pooled in a “pardna” for people in need. “We did hang out clothes and medicine to the poorest among Jah [God] people,” Jabari explains. 

But despite being a socially and politically conscious time, McKenzie shows a contradiction. “What interests me is how in a liberation movement, liberation is not for everyone, it’s not for women,” he says.

It reminds us, McKenzie adds, of the hypocrisy of many religions which preach love in their doctrine, but leave women outside of it. 

Masculinity as disassociation

“I read a quote by Gloria Steinem who said that masculinity is disassociation, from our feelings and from ourselves, and it resonated with me,” he goes on.

The moment Jabari is born, he’s taken from his mother Miss Nefertari and held by Ras Levi, because “a lion cub was a lion responsibility”, Jabari says. 

In some senses, it was easier to be a man in the eighties

Moses McKenzie

“Being physically taken away from his mother in that moment, represents being taken away from his feelings,” McKenzie explains. 

In one scene, the women Elders feed and fuss over Jabari. He describes them as the “encyclopaedia” of St. Paul’s. Poignantly, one elder says: “Society take boy children from them mamma too soon.”

In this context, to be a father, to be a man is about responsibility, as Ras Levi says: “It’s hard finding a balance between a man responsibility as a fada, and him responsibility to Jah.” 

For Jabari, the maternal, nurturing love from the women always takes lesser status. 

Disenfranchised yutes 

“In some senses, it was easier to be a man in the eighties,” reflects McKenzie, bringing our conversation back to the present day.

“You could achieve the things you were meant to as a man, like providing and buying a house – things which feel so far away now.”

“Your sense of self-worth as a man is still attached to your accomplishments,” he adds, “But the yutes are disenfranchised, and depressed – there’s an apathetic nihilism.” 

For McKenzie, some young black men encounter a particular confluence of factors: “Masculinity, need, poverty, generational trauma, and the absence of a strong Black consciousness.” 

“The yutes outside now stabbing each other are individualists,” says McKenzie. “There is a collectivism in Fast by the Horns, there is community despite conflict.” 

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and our first target is to raise our membership income by 50% within 12 months. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Video

Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds

A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Cable Community News

Illustration showing need for more diversity in the media (credit: @laurence_ware_design)

We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base

The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Features

A women sits at a desk. On the wall behind are various art works.

After the crowdfunder: how can cultural spaces not just survive, but thrive?

In Bristol and elsewhere, campaigns to safeguard arts venues’ future are commonplace – and regularly smash fundraising targets. But the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

People Just Do Something

A photo of Barton House tower block

Listen: People Just Do Something – Fadumo Farah on Barton House, ACORN and a Holiday Inn mattress blockade

People Just Do Something is a relaxing and possibly enraging podcast about people who might self-identify as activists, untangling the means of effecting change in Bristol, broken Britain and beyond.

George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins

Cable Community News

Three people holding up copies of the Cable to cover their faces, with the caption 'Bristol, we did it! Thank you!'

The Cable’s campaign succeeds: more than 50% increase in membership income and a £40k bonus

The support of our many new, and existing, members has seen the Cable pass the membership target we've been working towards for a year, a week ahead of the deadline.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

This Better Work

A cardboard placard showing a swastika being thrown in a bin is raised above a city street full of people protesting

‘We need to face them on the streets’: how trade unions are responding to the far-right threat

The scale of the recent far-right turnout in Bristol rattled many trade unionists. Now, an anti-racist taskforce is forming to organise opposition in the South West, but activists say unions must show they have migrant workers’ backs.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

Features

Olga and Maria at a recent Altered States event

Vladimir, vapes and defending democracy: when the Cable met Pussy Riot in BS3

Celebrating the subversive, we spent an evening with the legendary Russian dissidents to get behind the balaclavas to discuss all things protest.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Reports

An illustration of various sizes of houses and towers with giant overdue and reminder letters sprouting between them

Council still hounding people with bailiffs after ‘ethical’ approach promise

The Cable has uncovered evidence Bristol City Council is referring thousands of council tax debts to enforcement agencies despite a stated policy to do so only as a last resort.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning