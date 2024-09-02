Join us
Listen: People Just Do Something – Fadumo Farah on Barton House, ACORN and a Holiday Inn mattress blockade

People Just Do Something is a relaxing and possibly enraging podcast about people who might self-identify as activists, untangling the means of effecting change in Bristol, broken Britain and beyond.

A photo of Barton House tower block

Photos: Alexander Turner

People Just Do Something
George Colwey Priyanka Raval
George Colwey, Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins
(Can’t see this? click here)

When Barton Hill mum Fadumo Farah wound up living in a cramped Holiday Inn room with a “horrendous” mattress after her tower block home was evacuated last year, she wasn’t going to take it lying down.

Staff at the hotel, where many people from Barton House ended up inadequately housed for months while the high-rise was investigated over safety fears, initially refused to change the grim mattress after Fadumo complained.

“I went upstairs, dragged it all the way down to reception and was like, ‘This is the mattress, do you want to change it now?’” she tells People Just Do Something hosts Priyanka and Isaac. “Everyone was looking. Three, four other people brought theirs down – and straightway they changed everything.”

Fadumo says she has always had an interest in social justice – but had never previously been an active campaigner. But over the last winter, she became one of the main public faces of a campaign by Barton House residents, organised by the community union ACORN, to demand better treatment after being forced to leave their homes.

What were the steps along her journey, which has now broadened out to encouraging other members of Bristol’s Somali community to get more involved in local political issues? As a busy mother, who also works and is studying for a masters, what does activism mean to Fadumo? And why has ACORN become so successful at organising among the diverse residents of Bristol’s high-rise estates?

Tune in to the latest episode of People Just Do Something, the Cable’s brand-new podcast, to find out.

The first series of People Just Do Something will run from August to October, with six episodes coming out every two weeks. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Video

Watch: Why you should back the Cable – in 60 seconds

A breakdown of all the things we've managed to achieve for Bristol in almost a decade of reporting.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

Cable Community News

Illustration showing need for more diversity in the media (credit: @laurence_ware_design)

We’re working to diversify the Cable team. Let’s start with our freelancer base

The Cable exists to challenge the structure of the media, but we are not representative enough of our city. Here’s what we’re doing to change things.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Cable Community News

Three people holding up copies of the Cable to cover their faces, with the caption 'Bristol, we did it! Thank you!'

The Cable’s campaign succeeds: more than 50% increase in membership income and a £40k bonus

The support of our many new, and existing, members has seen the Cable pass the membership target we've been working towards for a year, a week ahead of the deadline.

Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

This Better Work

A cardboard placard showing a swastika being thrown in a bin is raised above a city street full of people protesting

‘We need to face them on the streets’: how trade unions are responding to the far-right threat

The scale of the recent far-right turnout in Bristol rattled many trade unionists. Now, an anti-racist taskforce is forming to organise opposition in the South West, but activists say unions must show they have migrant workers’ backs.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

Features

Olga and Maria at a recent Altered States event

Vladimir, vapes and defending democracy: when the Cable met Pussy Riot in BS3

Celebrating the subversive, we spent an evening with the legendary Russian dissidents to get behind the balaclavas to discuss all things protest.

Priyanka Raval
Priyanka Raval

Reports

An illustration of various sizes of houses and towers with giant overdue and reminder letters sprouting between them

Council still hounding people with bailiffs after ‘ethical’ approach promise

The Cable has uncovered evidence Bristol City Council is referring thousands of council tax debts to enforcement agencies despite a stated policy to do so only as a last resort.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Features

A palestinian teacher in a headscarf standing outside.

Education is the great liberator: the Bristol activists forging links with teachers in Palestine

Yasmeen Eshtaya is a Palestinian teacher whose life has been deeply affected by the brutal violence of the Israeli state. But she is committed to reconciliation and forming bonds through teaching Arabic – including to people in Bristol.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

Features

An Illustration with two sides, one side in the light of various different folks sitting and standing chatting outside the corner premise of BASE social centre, on the right side is a darken red lite van with a police officer wearing headphones arched over a laptop

Under surveillance: how a man was recalled to prison after visiting a Bristol anarchist social centre

Toby Shone’s arrest by counter-terrorism police surveilling the BASE centre in Easton shows the state’s escalating clampdown on political dissent.

Tom Anderson
