Earlier in 2024, Cable reporter Sean Morrison found himself sitting in on a presentation to officers of Avon and Somerset Police, on the subject of stop-and-search powers, a few months after the force’s chief constable Sarah Crew publicly stated that the organisation was institutionally racist.

Not an occasion, you might imagine, for banter – especially with a journalist present. But, Sean remembers, the tone in the room was “really light”, which after recently listening to young people share traumatic experiences of stop-and-search, made his “blood boil”.

In this week’s episode of People Just Do Something, the Cable’s brand-new podcast exploring the boundaries of activism, we get into why this matters with Habib Kadiri.

Habib is the executive director of StopWatch, a charity that aims to “turn a spotlight” on stop-and-search, and campaigns against the overpolicing of marginalised communities – something the Cable has also been focusing on recently through our No To Section 60 series about ‘suspicionless’ stop-and-search .

So of all the controversial powers that police wield, why is stop-and-search such an important one? What are your rights, if it happens to you? And can communities targeted by stop-and-search do anything to push back?

Join Sean, along with regular host Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins, for an exploration of these issues and more. And with the first season of People Just Do Something almost finished, don’t forget to come back in a fortnight’s time – Isaac and his usual co-host Priyanka will be back for one last hurrah before they get to work plotting the next instalments.

