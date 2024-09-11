Join us
Watch: How Section 60 contributes to rifts between police and the communities they serve

Youth workers, community leaders and the founder of a police monitoring group explain the damaging and traumatising impact of controversial ‘suspicionless’ search powers in Bristol.

Video
Aphra Evans Alex Turner
Aphra Evans and Alex Turner

Leigh McKenna is a Bristol youth worker who has seen firsthand the impact a controversial ‘suspicionless’ police stop-and-search operation had on Black and brown children and young people when it was carried out in February.

During the operation in central and east Bristol, carried out after 16-year-old Darrian Williams was stabbed in Easton, officers searched kids as young as 10 – and Avon and Somerset Police’s own data shows officers disproportionately targeted people of colour.

In this video, McKenna and others speak to the Cable about the damaging impact of the operation, enabled by Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, and explain why it was not just racist, but ineffective.

This short video is part of the Cable’s campaign aimed at stopping Avon and Somerset Police from using Section 60 powers.

Read our reporter Sean Morrison’s in-depth story exposing the harmful and traumatic impact of suspicionless searches in Bristol, sign the petition, and write to your MP to say no to Section 60 here.

avon and somerset police, race and racism

Related content

The Debrief

A cardboard placard showing a swastika being thrown in a bin is raised above a city street full of people protesting

Listen: The Debrief – race riots, trade union resistance and lessons from history

Priyanka Raval interviews journalist Adam Quarshie about trade unions’ response to far-right unrest, how they can do more for migrant workers, and whether their past relationship with racism needs to be reckoned with.

Adam Quarshie Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Adam Quarshie, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

The Debrief

Busy crowd of counter protesters on old market, placard in the centre reads "fascists are the minority"

Listen: The Debrief: No far right in sight… Bristol’s victory over hatred

Join Cable journalists discussing what’s driving the far-right violence across the country, and our city’s incredible show of solidarity as thousands took to the streets to say no to racist, xenophobic hatred.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and George Colwey

Reports

A large crowd gather in the road on a city street.

Huge counter demo in Bristol sends clear message that far right not welcome – as it happened

After the Bristol riot on Saturday, Cable reporters were live at the scene as counter protesters returned to the streets to stand up to the far right.

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval Matty Edwards
Sean Morrison, Priyanka Raval and Matty Edwards

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Features

A crowd of counter protesters by Castle Park, with one holding up a placard saying 'Fuck off fascists'

Long Read: Bristol took a stand against the far right, and it’s preparing to do it all over again

As the dust settles on the weekends’ clashes, the Cable reflects on the evening’s events - the racism, the resistance and the tensions that fuelled them.

Priyanka Raval Sean Morrison
Priyanka Raval and Sean Morrison

together for change

VIDEO: Chief constable challenged on ‘anti-racist policing’ progress and stop and search reform

It’s been a year since Avon and Somerset’s chief constable Sarah Crew admitted her service was institutionally racist, but what is she actually doing about it?

Sean Morrison Priyanka Raval
Sean Morrison, Paula Romero and Priyanka Raval
