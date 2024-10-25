Join us
‘We need to move the dials’: Avon and Somerset Police must show real change on institutional racism

The police have been gaslighting us for generations – and officers’ use of intrusive stop-and-search powers is still blighting Bristol’s young Black boys, a local racial justice advocate argues.

Portrait of a person with a beard in front of a stylized background featuring abstract shapes and documents.
No to Section 60
Desmond Brown

The disproportionate use of stop-and-search, traffic stops, the use of tasers, handcuffing and pepper spray, as well as full strip-searches, are issues writ large throughout my whole life in the UK since I was first stopped at the age of nine for ‘fitting the description’.

It carried on frequently well into my thirties, and both individual and institutional racism on the part of police has impacted Black communities for decades before me. The smell of cannabis, living or even being in a high-crime area or, again, ‘fitting the description’ were all dubious grounds for searches that, if challenged, escalated to a public-order offence or some kind of charge for assault on police.

I grew up through the era of the ‘SUS law’. This permitted police to stop, search and arrest people if they suspected they were in breach of Section 4 of the Vagrancy Act.

I shared a room with my big brother, 10 years older than me, and would hear him recount his interactions with the police, from beatings in the back of a Black Maria with wet urine soaked towels, to being picked up, harassed and dropped off in the middle of nowhere.

I had my own stories of the frequently used ‘attitude test’ conducted by police officers targeting young Black boys in the 1980s and 90s, well past the end of SUS and the introduction of PACE – the current laws that govern grounds for stop-searches and arrests. And these chilling interactions with law enforcement still blight young people today – predominantly young Black boys.

The data obtained and revealed by the Bristol Cable this week shows the sheer scale of how Avon and Somerset Police have used – and continue to use – their intrusive stop-and-search powers prolifically and disproportionately against Black people. 

Generations of gaslighting

We are not seeing results. And in fact, in many cases there is much to prove that we are going backwards when we look at the data.

Last year Black people were almost six times more likely to be subjected to a stop-and-search than their white counterparts. The latest data from this year shows we were almost seven times more likely to be stopped and searched.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew’s statement last year that her force was institutionally racist was well received. But the admission of institutional racism left many in the black community saying, ‘and so what?’ – and rightly so.

While there has been positive activity under the current chief constable’s tenure on the issue of racism in the police, as David Lammy said following his review into the treatment of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people in the criminal justice system: “activity should not be confused with tangible change on the ground”. 

That being said, I actively engage, through my scrutiny and accountability work with many police constables and staff who work tirelessly to put their shoulders to the wheel and are allies in the attempt in making those dials move.

Within the Avon and Somerset constabulary, though, there are also dark and vocal corners of people opposed to change – those who still believe that justice and equity means policing loses out.

The chief constable’s statement on institutional racism was the easy part. Actually grappling with the issues that arise – and are well known to Black communities – is much, much harder.

For generations we have been gaslit, in denial of an acknowledgement from the police of our lived experience – and the deep-dive report only strengthens this. 

If they want to police by consent, as I know Chief Constable Sarah Crew does, Avon and Somerset Police need to start demonstrating tangible change on the ground for Black and minority communities.

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Reports

Black children and adults strip searched 25 times more often than white peers in Avon and Somerset, leaked report reveals

EXCLUSIVE: The sensitive ‘deep-dive’ review also reveals the police officers who prolifically and disproportionately stop and search Black people in Bristol

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Area in Focus

Exterior view of the Giant Goram pub with significant roof damage. A 'For Sale' sign is displayed in front of the building, with a parked car nearby.

They built a huge wind turbine, but can they bring Lawrence Weston’s last pub back from the dead?

The Giant Goram closed five years ago and, ahead of a meeting to decide its future, is now in a sorry state. What would it take for a campaigning group of residents to return it to viability?

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

Voices

A group of individuals riding bicycles in a rural landscape, waving Palestinian flags.

From Bristol to the West Bank: the power of internationalism in Palestine

The Palestinian people have shown astonishing defiance and resilience in the face of Israeli violence and persecution. International volunteers, including Bristolians, are travelling to the West Bank to stand in solidarity with them.

Tom Anderson
Tom Anderson

Features

Abstract painting of two individuals against a green and blue backdrop, one wearing a bright green top and glasses, seated, and the other in a white shirt, standing slightly behind.

‘Letting people be who they want’: an award-winning photographer’s collaboration with a Bristol charity

It was chance that led Argentinian photographer Sebastián Bruno to walk into the Hive Avon, which works with people who have learning disabilities. But the rapport he built with people accessing its services kept him coming back.

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

Podcasts

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.

Listen: People Just Do Something, with Jendayi Serwah on what reparations are and what real progress would look like

Reparations campaigner Jendayi Serwah explains what the term means, how it differs from other racial justice movements and how grassroots organisations are pushing for real change.

Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and George Colwey

The Debrief

'The Debrief' podcast logo on an illustrated cityscape background

Listen: The Debrief – five years on, did Bristol City Council really boot out the bailiffs?

Matty Edwards chats to Alex Turner about whether the council has stuck to a commitment to work more ethically with people who owe it money, and explains why is it so important to stick with these kinds of stories.

Alex Turner Matty Edwards George Colwey
Alex Turner, Matty Edwards and George Colwey
