‘Letting people be who they want’: an award-winning photographer’s collaboration with a Bristol charity It was chance that led Argentinian photographer Sebastián Bruno to walk into the Hive Avon, which works with people who have learning disabilities. But the rapport he built with people accessing its services kept him coming back. credit: Sebastián Bruno

Hidden between rows of takeaways and bookmakers on Two Mile Hill, Bristol charity the Hive Avon is a bustling hub for people living with learning disabilities and autism.

Circumstance led Argentinian born photographer and documentary-maker Sebastián Bruno to visit the Hive in March 2023, during an assignment to capture the area as part of Dreamline’s Picturing Bristol High Streets, an exhibition opening at M Shed on 16 October 2024 which will continue through to April 2025.

Sebastián says he immediately felt “drawn to the Hive” and its service users. “My first thought was, ‘I really want to do something [more] here’,” he recalls.

Sebastián lives between Newport and France. His notable work includes The Dynamic, about a newspaper in Blaenau Gwent (commissioned as a BBC documentary in 2019) and Ta-ra, a 10-year project inspired by working-class people in South Wales.

Though Sebastián’s Dreamline project ended, he has continued visiting the Hive, hosting workshops that centre on art and roleplay, inspired by both cinema and photography. Sebastián photographs service users both as themselves and in costume.

Unfinished business

When asked why he chose to continue his visits Sebastian says he knew his work wasn’t finished and “there’s more to create.”

It’s clear while observing him with people accessing the Hive’s services that he has an easy rapport with them, which appears both playful and encouraging.

Service users were encouraged to create art that reflected who they are. Sarah (pictured) surprised staff with her skills painting this vibrant image (credit: Sebastián Bruno)

When asked if navigating working with people who have learning disabilities was a challenge for him he answers: “No, because, when you treat everybody as equal no matter who they are, you get the best out of them.”

Reflecting on his own life experience growing up as part of a working-class family in Argentina, Sebastián says his experience there was very different to his time now in England. “Here I notice there are more divides in social class, which makes it harder for people to get help and support,” he says.

Self-funded charity the Hive organises activities such as music groups and quiz nights for people accessing its services.

Will, a regular visitor to the Hive worked with Sebastián creating this self portrait, as well as participating in roleplay imitating King Charles (credit: Sebastián Bruno)

“It takes time to get to know service users and build rapport,” says Rhys Naill Mayes, the Hive’s activity manager.

Rhys, who felt initially apprehensive that people visiting the Hive wouldn’t respond well to someone new in their space, had his mind changed on Sebastián’s second visit. “[Seba] knew the names of all the people here and was ready to “muck in” as a volunteer,” he says.

Encouraging self-expression

Some of the work Sebastián has created at the Hive involves service users role playing their dream jobs and being photographed in costume, an idea first put forward by Rhys.

“Having a learning disability can [not always] create barriers that may stop you being able to pursue your dream career,” says Rhys. “Giving people the opportunity to embody a position through role play was actually really morale-boosting.”

Encouraged to think about their dream jobs for the project, Heather (pictured) says: “I am an artist” (credit: Sebastián Bruno)

Many high-powered positions have been enacted by the Hive’s service users during workshops, including a prime minister with a full cabinet, a surgeon, and the present HRH King Charles.

It was during the Cable’s visit that ‘King Charles’ was being photographed. It was apparent from the buoyant mood in the room that everyone was excited to ‘meet’ the king and take on roles as his entourage.

Feeling like an important question, we asked Rhys how the Hive and Sebastián ensure expectations are met and everyone is aware the roles they play during workshops are fictional. As well as ensuring people are able to give their consent to be photographed.

“Safety is paramount at the Hive,” says Rhys, who adds that each person is able to choose who they want to be for the session.

Jimmy enjoyed showing Sebastián his ‘party trick’ singing I am The Music Man, which helped solidify a bond between them (credit: Sebastián Bruno)

“I only take pictures if [they] want me to, not everyone does – and that’s ok,” adds Sebastián.

There remains a steady queue of people lining up to get in front of Sebastián’s camera during our visit. Along with the PM and the king, people using the Hive’s services have taken on roles such as army general, police officer and artist.

Rhys says Sebastián’s interaction with service users at the Hive has been “truly amazing”, adding that the artwork they’ve created, a lot of which includes service users augmenting portrait photos Sebastián has taken by using different mediums, “embodies the Hive’s grassroots spirit.”

“It’s been a collaboration between us and the service users,” says Rhys. “The only instructions Seba and I gave them [when augmenting portraits] was to do something that they felt was reflective of themselves.”

“Some of them take their time and think deeply about colours and styles, while others move quickly, slapping the paint on,” he adds. “Regardless of their method, the results stand up for themselves.”

What does feel abundantly clear while observing Sebastián and Rhys with the service users is that everyone involved is having a lot of fun.

Sebastián plans to exhibit the work from his extended time at the Hive but admits he is not yet sure what it will look like.

“I won’t know until it comes together” he says – but everybody involved is excited to find out.