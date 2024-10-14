Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: People Just Do Something, with Jendayi Serwah on what reparations are and what real progress would look like

Reparations campaigner Jendayi Serwah explains what the term means, how it differs from other racial justice movements and how grassroots organisations are pushing for real change.

Reports
Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and George Colwey

For a full transcript of this week’s episode on reparations, click here.

You might well have heard the word ‘reparations’, and have an awareness that it relates to righting wrongs around colonialism and slavery.

But what does the term actually mean? How do the aims of the reparations movement – which takes a wholescale approach to repairing a vast range of injustice meted out to African people – differ from more well-known racial justice campaigns such as Black Lives Matter? And what would real progress on reparations actually look like?

In the latest episode of the Cable’s new podcast People Just Do Something, your hosts Priyanka Raval and Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins get deep into these knotty questions with Jendayi Serwah. She’s a lifelong reparations campaigner raised in Bristol, now living in Ghana.

Over a fascinating hour of chat, Jendayi explains why it’s essential to consider reparations as going much broader than financial compensation, and why equalities agendas cannot begin to set right deep historical wrongs.

“Not all types of harm are economically accessible, and some things are priceless – you cannot put a value on the life of my ancestors and my people,” she says.

Can well-meaning campaigns and grants by powerful institutions and individuals do anything to advance the cause of reparatory justice? Who are the committed grassroots organisations that have managed to push the reparations agenda into public consciousness? How did Jendayi’s childhood in Bristol influence her journey into activism – and are the complex, holistic demands of reparations campaigners resonating with today’s young people?

Join Priyanka and Isaac as they round off the first season of People Just Do Something in thought-provoking style. And don’t worry, they’ll be back in November for a new run of episodes – providing they can keep a lid on their bickering.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

No to Section 60

Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation

Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

The Debrief

'The Debrief' podcast logo on an illustrated cityscape background

Listen: The Debrief – five years on, did Bristol City Council really boot out the bailiffs?

Matty Edwards chats to Alex Turner about whether the council has stuck to a commitment to work more ethically with people who owe it money, and explains why is it so important to stick with these kinds of stories.

Alex Turner Matty Edwards George Colwey
Alex Turner, Matty Edwards and George Colwey

Features

gavel hovering over two people holding a sign that says "refugees welcome"

It’s not just the far right they’re punishing for the xenophobic, racist, extremist violence on Bristol’s streets

The local news cycle is peppered with brief reports on those jailed for their involvement in the 3 August far-right violent disorder in the city centre. But here’s what’s really going on…

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

People's History

A women sitting on a wooden stage beside a quilt and a framed historic photograph.

‘There’s a price to be paid’: one woman’s mission to highlight historic buildings’ slave trade links

Gloria Daniel has spent years tracing the connections between the UK’s built environment and its colonial trade in humans. An exhibition at Ashton Court and a new memorial in Bristol Cathedral are pushing back on hidden injustice.

Adam Quarshie
Adam Quarshie

People Just Do Something

Two individuals smiling at the camera, standing close together. One is wearing a 'Bristol Cable' branded T-shirt and the other a plain green T-shirt. The text 'PEOPLE JUST DO SOMETHING' is displayed across the front. In the background is a grainy image of high-rise buildings.

Listen: People Just Do Something, with Habib Kadiri on pernicious police stop-and-search powers

Habib Kadiri, from charity StopWatch, explains why stop-and-search matters, what your rights are and how marginalised communities can push back.

Sean Morrison George Colwey
Sean Morrison, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and George Colwey

Area in Focus

youth bus opening ceremony, several young people gathered around two adults who are about to cut a read ribbon all in front of a colourful bus.

Somewhere safe: how a modest cash boost could have a big impact on youth services in Kingswood

Services for young people are few and far between in South Gloucestershire's largest town. But its recently formed local council has set aside nearly half of its annual budget in a bid to change that.

Alex Turner
Alex Turner

Podcasts

Listen: The Debrief – inside the campaign to end suspicionless stop and search

Cable reporter Sean Morrison takes us behind the scenes on his reporting on knife violence, and the No To Section 60 campaign against suspicionless stop and search operations.

Sean Morrison Matty Edwards George Colwey
Sean Morrison, Matty Edwards and George Colwey
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning