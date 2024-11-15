Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

‘Having the odd disabled model is not enough’: the Bristol woman shaking up the beauty industry

Millie Flemington-Clare was born with cystinosis, which affects just a few thousand people across the world. She explains why accessible makeup has more than just cosmetic importance.

Interviews
Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

In the beauty industry, disability often feels like an afterthought at best – from the tokenistic use of disabled people in campaigns, to inaccessible makeup counters, products and packaging.

A 2019 Proctor & Gamble study found only 4% of brands cater for people with physical disabilities. For Millie Flemington Clare, a 26-year-old Bristolian born with the rare disease cystinosis, that lack of representation – and a love of makeup – encouraged her to create cosmetics brand Human Beauty.

It’s designed with disabled people in mind and has gone on to win awards and, crucially, funding from national innovation agency Innovate UK.

Growing up different

Millie’s entire life has been affected by cystinosis, a metabolic condition where the protein cystine builds up in organs and cells. It can affect all body parts, including the kidneys, bones and eyes.

“It only affects around one in 100,000 to 200,000 people worldwide – it’s so rare, I have to teach doctors about it,” Millie, who lives in Warmley with her partner, tells the Cable. “I’ve sat there while [they] have Googled ‘cystinosis’.”

Despite having been diagnosed as a baby, Millie admits the word ‘disabled’ “wasn’t in my vocabulary back then – even though I had a bright green Zimmer frame and a feeding tube”.

Growing up with obstacles makes you very good at finding innovative ways to do things

Millie Flemington-Clare

She was frequently taken out of class for several orthopaedic operations during primary school, and another child once pulled out her tube by accident. By the time she started secondary school, such curiosity had progressed to negativity and bullying.

For Millie, cystinosis also affected her growth. “Most bullying was because of my height, and the way I walked,” Millie says, explaining that her best friend at primary school was “almost twice my height”.

While Millie considers herself a positive person, these negative comments understandably took a toll, provoking insecurities about how she looked and stopping her wearing clothes that showed too much of her tube.

Millie’s dad, Darren, describes her as “unbelievably resilient and determined”, teaching herself to eat solid foods so she could have her feeding tube removed aged 18. “It was a pivotal moment,” he says. “You hadn’t eaten your whole life, and then you ate nothing but fillet steak for about a year.” Darren adds with fondness that he knew Millie would succeed in her endeavours because of her determination.

Steely resolve 

Millie believes the challenges of her condition drive her ambition. “Growing up with obstacles makes you very good at finding innovative ways to do things,” she says. Among those challenges were four kidney transplants, one of which resulted in her spending three months in intensive care. Millie spent her time in recovery completing a degree because her university wouldn’t support her with an extension.

“I was on the phone fighting with my uni while attached to dialysis machines and heart monitors,” she says, adding that this only made her even more intent on finishing. In 2021 she graduated with first-class honours, before getting a placement with a cosmetics company.

For many, makeup is considered an art form – but Millie says she sees it as a form of therapy, which enabled her to express herself during some of the worst times of her life.

Winning Innovative UK’s inclusive innovation grant helped Human Beauty launch its first two accessible makeup products in December 2022: a makeup palette named Make Up Therapy, the other a mascara titled Liquid Confidence.

The palette includes a QR code which links to video and audio descriptions that assist visually impaired people, while all their products are anti-roll to assist those with mobility issues. Positive reviews from the disabled community also highlight Human Beauty’s easy grip packaging. One reads: “If a startup brand can create accessible products, bigger brands definitely CAN!”

But being inclusive is not only about creating accessible makeup products: a core part of Human Beauty’s ethos is bringing disabled people into the fabric of the brand. 

“Tokenistic marketing is rife in the beauty industry,” says Millie. “It’s not enough to have the odd disabled model in a campaign.” Hiring disabled, neurodivergent and chronically ill people to work for her and on all of her photoshoots, she argues, sets Human Beauty apart from other brands. “This is a huge way in which [we] differ that’s so important!” 

Looking ahead to 2025, Millie hopes to expand Human Beauty’s reach by bringing its accessible makeup to retailers. “I wanted to build something for people with all kinds of disabilities and differences, so they can experience the power of makeup like I have,” she says. “Creating a truly inclusive brand is about disabled people having a seat at the table.”

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Read more on: disability, discrimination

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

General Election 2024

Election hopefuls feel the heat on independent living, accessible housing and disability rights

Deaf and disabled persons hustings at Bristol Beacon marred by contentious remarks from Reform candidate, with other MP contenders sometimes uncertain of their parties’ policy positions.

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

Features

Image of Kevin Baker, who was left paralysed on one side in 2004, says money struggles mean he is less able to use support services, taken at Paul's Place in Coalpit Heath (credit: David Griffiths)

Disabled people are struggling to access ‘lifeline’ services amid the cost-of-living crisis

University of Bristol research has uncovered a dire national picture around disabled people’s financial wellbeing. We spoke to locals who are worrying about heating bills and visiting crucial social spaces less often.

Steph Cullen
Steph Cullen

Your Bristol Life

Listen: A Bristol boy’s disabled life by Richard Prior

As part of this series of podcasts about under-represented parts of Bristol’s history, this is Richard's story of living with hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy, a condition that causes degenerative muscle weakness.

Richard Prior

Reports

‘Life-saving’ council service for adults with learning disabilities facing cut

A Bristol woman says Concord Lodge saved her sister's life at a time when adults with learning disabilities are being locked up in psychiatric hospitals due to a lack of alternative.

Matty Edwards
Matty Edwards

Reports

Illustration showing disabled people being excluded from Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) (image: Sophia Checkley)

The cost of clean air: how Bristol’s CAZ has left disabled people feeling forgotten

Disabled people can be badly affected by air pollution, and many support the aims of Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ). But there are questions as to whether the council has done enough to consider the knock-on effects on their lives.

James Ward
James Ward

Reports

An illustration of a taxi, avoiding a partially sighted person with a guide dog

Blind people facing ‘ongoing’ discrimination by taxi services, local organisations say

Blind and partially sighted people say they and their guide dogs are still being refused taxi services in Bristol, despite recent law changes meant to strengthen their rights.

Rowenna Hoskin
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning