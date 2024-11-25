Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: People Just Do Something with Led by Donkeys and the guerrilla story wars

If there was ever a perfect encapsulation of ‘Just Doing Something’ – it may well be Led By Donkeys, the activists who have made their name with viral political stunts.

People Just Do Something
Priyanka Raval George Colwey
Priyanka Raval, Isaac Kneebone-Hopkins and George Colwey

In 2018, four mates sat in a Stoke Newington pub, bemoaning the political chaos gripping the nation after the Brexit referendum. They doom scrolled through their Twitter feeds, and then they had an idea.

An idea which, some weeks later, would lead them up a ladder on the A10, armed with a bucket of sloppily mixed wallpaper paste, slapping a giant tweet from David Cameron onto a billboard in the dead of night.

The stunt went viral. By the next day, they had 30,000 Twitter followers. Led By Donkeys was born.

The project, which was originally anonymous, was set up use satire to call out lies and hypocrisy over Brexit, but has gone onto target the Conservative government, Donald Trump’s state visit and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Most recently, the group have made headlines by lowering banners during speeches by Nigel Farage and Liz Truss – of Vladimir Putin and a lettuce above the words ‘I crashed the economy’ respectively.

If there was ever a perfect encapsulation of ‘Just Doing Something’ – it may well be Led By Donkeys. Join Priyanka and Isaac as Led by Donkeys co-founder Ben Stewart unpacks their journey in the first episode of season 2 of People Just Do Something.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Read more on: activism, politics

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with ACORN’s Wesley Bear on activism, the Barton House evacuation, and frosty relations with the council

Relations between Bristol City Council and community union ACORN have become increasingly fractious, with recent clashes over council tax and the evacuation of a Barton Hill tower block. Neil asks Wesley why, and whether there's a way back.

Neil Maggs George Colwey Priyanka Raval
Neil Maggs, George Colwey and Priyanka Raval

Features

‘No-one should control this land. Everyone should have a say over it.’

With the issue of access to green space amplified by the pandemic, can the act of trespass provide a way of reconnecting with nature and challenging the privatisation of land in England?

Jonathan Eldridge
Jonathan Eldridge

Voices

How my experiences of renting in Bristol pushed me to campaign for a fairer system

Kate Bower has now left Bristol after struggling to rent in the city and facing discrimination for years. But now she is determined to help make much-needed changes happen.

Kate Bower
Kate Bower

Features

The challenge of pissing the right people off: inside Extinction Rebellion Bristol

Lots has been written about XR, with a mixture of admiration and irritation, hope for the future and concern about some of their methods. Here’s a look at how the Bristol branches work, and their plans for future actions.

Joe Smith

Reports

Getting arrested in the name of the planet

We talk to some of the ‘Bathtub 16’ about why they spent eight hours in a bath on Cabot Circus this summer.

Sidney Hayns-Worthington

Photography

Photos: Shutting down Broadmead to protest the environmental impact of fast fashion

On Saturday, hundreds of people took part in a protest in Bristol city centre organised by Extinction Rebellion to raise awareness of the environmental costs of the fashion industry.

Norberto Fernández Soriano
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning