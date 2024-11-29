A defining feature of tattoo culture in Bristol is its range of artists, drawing inspiration from all over the world. From stick-and-poke tattoos done in your friend’s living room to professional pieces created in renowned tattoo parlours, Bristol has it all.

Back in 1953, Bristol Tattoo Club started as a way to highlight the positive side of tattooing and to show that not only crooks, criminals, and armed forces wore tattoos. Seventy years later, that sentiment lives on. The city’s diversity is reflected in the wide range of people who seek out tattoos, creating a community that is inclusive, supportive, and vibrant.

The meaning of a person’s tattoo can be nothing – or everything. Tattoos in a Dock City is a project that aims to tell Bristol’s stories of body art through photography. Whether capturing events like Dean Lane Hardcore or simply snapping a mate down at the pub, the photography explores all walks of life and invites everyone to take part. We want to photograph the people who make and wear their tattoos with pride, showcasing the rich variety that makes Bristol’s tattoo scene so special.

Captured on 35mm film and often developed at home, the photographs offer a candid and natural window into the world of tattoos. Shooting on film pays homage to tattoo photography that came before, and the medium gives the images a timeless look amid our ever-changing city.

As time goes on, Dock City will age with grace. The original photos will warp and fade, just like the tattoos they capture. But we hope the project can create a lasting record of the forward-thinking, people-first approach that defines Bristol’s tattoo culture, and celebrate the tales behind the tattoos that decorate members of the city’s unique community.

To be part of the Dock City project, get in touch via Instagram: @dockcitytattoos

Charlie & Lottie captured outside The Exchange 2024

Kieran and Bill compare similar tattoos on their lunch break 2022

Tattoo Artist Pokey’s hand tattoos captured on an impromptu street portrait photoshoot 2023

One from Dean Lane Hardcore 2024, Dock City attend and capture the event yearly