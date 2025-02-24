Join us
Membership

Search

Help us keep the lights on Support us
The Bristol Cable

Listen: Bristol Unpacked with barrister Lucy Reed, on opening the secretive family courts to scrutiny

The family courts, which make orders for children to be taken into care, have long been a hidden world, but that’s now changing. Neil talks to barrister and transparency campaigner Lucy about why this matters, and how the system needs to change.

This image features the logo and title for Bristol Unpacked, a podcast presented by The Bristol Cable. It includes stylized illustrations of host Neil Maggs and this week's guest, family courts barrister Lucy Reed in yellow circles against a grey abstract background.
Listen: Bristol Unpacked with Neil Maggs
Alex Turner George Colwey Neil Maggs
Alex Turner, George Colwey and Neil Maggs

“It’s about the most serious thing, now we don’t have the death penalty, that any judge can do,” says this week’s Bristol Unpacked guest, barrister Lucy Reed, on the state’s powers to remove children from their families and take them into care.

The family courts in which these decisions happen, and where couples who are separating hammer out custody arrangements for their children, have until recently been extremely private – many would say secretive – places.

But a few weeks ago, on 27 January 2025, journalists were for the first time allowed, with some restrictions, to report from any family court across England and Wales. Lucy has played a part in that happening – as well as her day job as a barrister in the family courts, she chairs the Transparency Project, an organisation that pushes for greater openness around the workings of the courts.

Neil speaks to Lucy, who has also been an authorised ‘legal blogger’ covering the workings of the family courts for much of the last decade, about why opening them up to scrutiny is a big deal.

And with the children’s care system creaking under extreme pressure, both in the Bristol region and nationally, he also gets into some wider questions. Why are so many kids being taken into care? In extreme cases, how do some of them end up being deprived of their liberty in unsuitable and even unlawful places? And after many years of austerity have seen services for children and families cut and cut, how does the system need to change?

This hard-hitting episode is the last in the current series of Unpacked, after which we’ll be taking a short break. We hope you’ve enjoyed listening – don’t go anywhere, we’ll be right back in April.

Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on SpotifyApple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.

Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?

Join the Cable today

Read more on: children, family courts, justice, social work

Keep the Lights On

Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.

The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.

We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?

Join now

What makes us different?

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Interviews

Adult man standing in front of empty wooden bookcases.

Bristol’s top family judge stepping down, to launch project to keep people out of court

Judge Stephen Wildblood lifts the lid on a crisis in public law as he explains his plans to help families get support at community level, out of court.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison

Reports

Inside the family court, where justice and trauma collide

A protest in Bristol this week will call attention to the family court system where, in the name of child welfare, children are potentially being put into the hands of abusive parents.

James Ward
James Ward
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning